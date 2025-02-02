Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-20-7) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (31-19-3)

6 PM | AMERANT BANK ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders look for an eighth-straight win when they take on the Florida Panthers on Sunday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Isles extended their streak to seven games with a 3-2 OT win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Tony DeAngelo scored the OT winner off a home-run pass from Bo Horvat, while Kyle Palmieri and Adam Boqvist – who was playing in his first game with the team – scored in regulation.

With the win, the Islanders (55 points) are three points back of the Lightning (58 points) for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers are also playing the second half of a back-to-back set after beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. Sam Reinhart led the way with a three-point game (1G, 2A).

Florida sits atop the Atlantic Division with 65 points and have won two straight games entering Sunday.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-0 after falling 6-3 at UBS Arena on Oct. 26. The Islanders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in that game, but the Panthers roared back with six unanswered goals.