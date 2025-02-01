Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-20-7) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (27-20-3)
7 PM | AMALIE ARENA
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders are in the sunshine state to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in the first half of a back-to-back set that also sees the Florida Panthers on Sunday.
The Islanders put out a dominant performance against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, as their 3-0 victory extended their season-long winning streak to six games. Simon Holmstrom, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin earned his third shutout of the season with a 23-save performance. In a defensive clinic, the whole team was committed, limiting the Flyers to 23 shots while the PK went 3-for-3.
“Everyone's part of it right now,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after Thursday’s win. “It’s a solid team effort.”
The Lightning are coming off a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Brandon Hagel stole the show with a three-point performance (2G, 1A) and Anthony Cirelli sealed the deal with a shorthanded empty-net goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a win that snapped a two-game losing streak for the Lightning.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders went 1-2-0 against Tampa Bay last season and they’re 2-8-0 against the Lightning in their last 10 games. The Isles have struggled on the road against the Lightning recently, as they have lost five straight games in Tampa and haven’t won at Amalie Arena since a 5-1 victory on Dec. 9, 2019.