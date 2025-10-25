Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers 

The Islanders kick off a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Flyers (12:30PM, MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4-3-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (3-3-1)

The New York Islanders are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon in the first stop on a four-game road trip that also sees them visit Boston, Raleigh and Washington DC.

The Islanders put together a complete game in Tuesday’s 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, which extended their winning streak to four games and lifted them above NHL.-500 with a record of 4-3-0.

Emil Heineman (2G), Tony DeAngelo (1G, 1A), JG Pageau, Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) scored and Anders Lee had three assists in the offensive clinic. David Rittich put forth a 31-save performance in earning his second win as an Islander.

The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators where Tyson Foerster netted the lone goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Marshall Warren - Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

WARREN TO MAKE NHL DEBUT

Marshall Warren will make his NHL debut against the Flyers, a dream come true for the Laurel Hollow native.

“It was pretty emotional, it’s been a crazy journey,” Warren said. “I was driving here thinking about how I was a little kid at Iceworks, skating in that Islanders program and I never would have thought I’d be in this position. It’s surreal, I don’t have any words for it.”

Warren has five points (2G, 3A) in his first four games of his second full season with Bridgeport. He was named AHL Player of the Week after his first two games of his second full season, notching four points (2G, 2A) for the recognition.

"I thought he played really well in Bridgeport," Head Coach Patrick Roy said after Friday’s practice. "It was nice to see him today and to be rewarded for what he's been doing, and playing tomorrow will be a great moment for him."

Cinematic Recap: NYI 7, DET 2

SHABANOV AND ROMANOV OUT VS FLYERS

Max Shabanov missed Friday's practice and Roy confirmed he'll be out of the lineup against Philadelphia. Alexander Romanov, who was placed on IR retroactive to Oct. 16, was also absent for the team's skate and will not play on Saturday.

SOROKIN TO START

Ilya Sorokin is expected to get the nod in Philly. Sorokin is 11-3-2 lifetime against the Flyers, with a .947 SV%, 1.54 GAA and his four career shutouts are the most he’s recorded against any opponent.

HIGHMORE RETURNED TO BRIDGEPORT

The Islanders announced that forward Matthew Highmore has been returned to Bridgeport after he was recalled on Thursday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bo Horvat has been red-hot for the Islanders, leading the team with nine points (5G,4A) through seven games. Emil Heineman, who is coming off a two-goal outing on Thursday, tied him for the team lead of five goals.

Per Isles statistician Eric Hornick, it’s the first time the Islanders have had two players with five goals in the first seven games of the season since Mark Parrish and Alexei Yashin did it in 2001-02.

Horvat’s point streak reached four games with seven points (5G, 2A) over that span, while Heineman reached a career-long, five-game point streak (5G, 1A).

SEASON SERIES

The Isles had the edge on the Flyers in the season series last year with a record of 2-1-1. The Islanders have been road warriors against the Flyers in recent years, with a record of 9-2-2 in their last 13 trips to Philadelphia.

ACROSS THE ICE

The Flyers are 3-3-1 to start the season under Rick Tocchet, the Flyers’ new bench boss, hired in May 2025.

IN NET

Sam Ersson is likely to get the start vs the Islanders, per Tocchet. The netminder is 3-0-0 lifetime against the Islanders, with a .920 SV%, a 2.29 GAA and one shutout.

ATOP THE OPPOSITION’S LEADERBOARD

Sean Couturier leads the Flyers in scoring with eight points (2G, 6A), while Owen Tippett leads with five goals.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

The Flyers are undefeated at home this season (3-0-0), outscoring opponents 12-5.

