Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4-3-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (3-3-1)

XFINITY MOBILE ARENA | 12:30PM

WATCH/STREAM: MSG | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon in the first stop on a four-game road trip that also sees them visit Boston, Raleigh and Washington DC.

The Islanders put together a complete game in Tuesday’s 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, which extended their winning streak to four games and lifted them above NHL.-500 with a record of 4-3-0.

Emil Heineman (2G), Tony DeAngelo (1G, 1A), JG Pageau, Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) scored and Anders Lee had three assists in the offensive clinic. David Rittich put forth a 31-save performance in earning his second win as an Islander.

The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators where Tyson Foerster netted the lone goal.