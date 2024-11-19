Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-7-4) AT CALGARY FLAMES (9-6-3)

9 PM EST | SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in Alberta to take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, which concludes the Canadian portion of their five-game road trip.

The Isles are 1-1-1 on the road trip thus far, as a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday afternoon halted their point streak of five games (3-0-2). Jamie Oleksiak’s goal broke a 2-2 tie with 3:13 left in the game after Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson (SHG) scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves in the losing effort.

“We’ve done a pretty good job on this trip so far, obviously dropped a game that felt like we could have won in Seattle, but we have to find a way to get two [points] tomorrow,” Matt Martin said after Monday’s practice.

The Islanders will face a well-rested Flames team, as Calgary had three days between games after they shut out the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Friday. Daniil Miromanov and Blake Coleman powered the offense for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf made 29 saves.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders went 1-1-0 in the season series last year, with their lone win coming in a 5-4 shootout victory on Nov. 18 at Scotiabank Saddledome. After Tuesday’s road tilt, the Isles will host the Flames on March 22nd at UBS Arena.