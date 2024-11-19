Isles Day to Day: Romanov to Return Against Flames

New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Calgary Flames, Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed at the team's morning skate.

Romanov has missed seven straight games with an upper-body injury, and 10 of the last 11 games, but took line rushes with Noah Dobson during Monday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Monday marked Romanov's second consecutive practice as a full participant, and third straight practice with the team dating back to the previous Monday in Edmonton.

"I feel great," Romanov said on Monday. "I feel like I'm going to be ready for tomorrow, and I will be 100% sure [Tuesday]. I'm just preparing myself for the game against Calgary."

Romanov has two assists, 16 blocks and 12 hits across eight games this season and is excited to return to action for the first time since Nov. 1.

"It's awesome to be part of the team again, and not watching the game on a TV or in the stands," Romanov said.

With Romanov reunited with his regular partner in Dobson, Isaiah George skated on a pairing with Ryan Pulock, while Scott Mayfield lined up with Dennis Cholowski. The alignment gives the Islanders a left-and-right-handed defenseman on each of their three pairings.

"He's my D partner, so happy to have him back out there," Dobson said. "He looks good, and I know he's been doing whatever he can to get back as soon as possible."

VARLAMOV TO START AGAINST CALGARY

Semyon Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate.

Varlamov is 3-3-1 this season with a 2.86 GAA and an .892 SV%. Varlamov has won his last two starts and has allowed two goals or fewer in three straight games.