Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-6-5) AT CALGARY FLAMES (6-8-2)

7 PM ET | SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The New York Islanders are looking to snap a seven-game winless skid (0-4-3) when they take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday in their fourth and final game of their Western road trip.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Anders Lee (PPG), Casey Cizikas and Noah Dobson (PPG) buried goals for the Islanders, but surrendered power-play goals to Alex Wennberg, Matty Beniers and Kailer Yamamoto through 60 minutes. After a scoreless overtime, Yamamoto scored the game-deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout.

Semyon Varlamov made four saves in the shootout after stopping 29 shots in regulation and overtime. Philipp Grubauer also made four saves in the shootout along with 20 saves in regulation and overtime action for the win that snapped a three-game winless skid for Seattle.

With the earned point in the shootout on Thursday after falling to the Canucks in OT on Wednesday, the Islanders are on a two-game point streak.

“We did a lot of good things, but it came down to a shootout and we ended up on the wrong side of it,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said on Thursday night. “We just have to keep building.”

The Flames had a dominant performance on Thursday against their division rivals with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm (1G, 2A), Jonathan Huberdeau (1G, 1A), MacKenzie Weegar, Dillon Dube and Noah Hanifin led the way offensively for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom turned aside 20 of 22 in his third consecutive start.

Through two meetings of the season series last year, the Islanders won a 4-3 OT contest on Nov. 7th at UBS Arena and fell 4-1 on the road on Jan. 6. The Islanders are 1-5-0 in their last six games against the Flames.