Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (37-27-16) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (38-38-5)

7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders head to Newark to play the New Jersey Devils for a rivalry showdown on Monday night.

In a hard-fought battle on Saturday afternoon, the Islanders fell 3-2 in a shootout to the New York Rangers but took home a huge point in the standings. Brock Nelson scored a pair of goals, but after an action-packed scoreless overtime, the Isles were bested in three rounds of a shootout. Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves in his first start since Apr. 4. Although their six-game winning streak came to an end, the Islanders’ point streak reached seven games (6-0-1).

“I like how we’re playing as a team,” Mathew Barzal said. “Everyone is buying in, you see everyone playing a similar style, committing to getting pucks to the net. We just have to keep playing the way we’ve been playing.”

After picking up an important point in the standings, the Islanders remained in control of their own destiny and padded their third-place position in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders (90 points) are three points clear of the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers (who all have 87 points) and four points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points), who they’ll face head-to-head on Wednesday night for the regular season finale for both teams.

The Islanders have another opportunity to clinch a playoff spot on Monday. As the regular season comes down to the wire, Head Coach Patrick Roy is maintaining a one-game-at-a-time mentality with a tough test against the Devils ahead of them.

“The focus is playing a strong game tomorrow and continue to do the things we’ve been doing well,” Patrick Roy said after Sunday’s practice. “We’re playing against a team that is fast and has been playing some good hockey.”

The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-2 this season, most recently getting shut out 4-0 on Mar. 24 at UBS Arena.

POTENTIAL CLINCHING SCENERIOS

The Islanders could lock up third in the Metropolitan Division with a win over the Devils on Monday night.

The Penguins, Capitals and Red Wings are all in action on Monday with 7 p.m. starts. If the Islanders pick up a point in an overtime or shootout loss and the Caps lose to the Boston Bruins, the Isles still clinch third in the Metro. With the one point, they could clinch the second wild card spot even if the Capitals win, but Detroit needs to lose in any fashion.

If the Islanders fall in regulation to the Devils, they could still clinch a playoff spot - with some outside help – if two of the following three scenarios play out: the Capitals lose to the Bruins in regulation, the Red Wings lose in regulation or if the Penguins lose in any fashion.