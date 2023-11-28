Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-6-6) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (9-9-1)

7 PM ET | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050 AM

The New York Islanders will face the New Jersey Devils in their second meeting of the year on Tuesday night at Prudential Center.

The Islanders are coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The shootout loss snapped a three-game win streak but extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves and was credited with his second shutout of the season, but Tyson Foerster scored the lone goal in the fourth round of the shootout to tilt the game in Philadelphia’s favor.

The Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-2 on Saturday night to put an end to their three-game losing streak. Alexander Holtz (1G, 1A), Tyler Toffoli (2G), Nico Hischier (GWG, 1A), Ondrej Palat (1G, 1A), Dawson Mercer (1G, 1A) and Luke Hughes scored, while Vitek Vanecek made 10 saves in the win.

Three points separate the Islanders (22 points) and Devils (19 points) in the Metropolitan Division standings, but New Jersey has one game in-hand. The middle six teams in the Metro are separated by a five-point range.

“It was tight at the start, it’ll be tight until the end,” JG Pageau said. “Every game is a big game for us. At this point we know what the [Devils] are capable of, and they know what we’re capable of. It’ll be a good battle and we’ll make sure we’re ready for it.”

The Devils lead the season series 1-0, but the Islanders earned a point in a 5-4 OT loss in their third game of the season on Oct. 20. Jack Hughes had a four-point night including netting the overtime game winner, while Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each potted two goals each in regulation.