Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 27, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 27 
The Perfect Match 
Islanders Acquire Thompson From Devils in Exchange for Durandeau
3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss to Flyers
Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders
Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport
Islanders Claim Reilly
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR, Reilly Claimed
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3
Game Preview: Islanders at Senators
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023
3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

The Islanders take on the Devils on Tuesday night in a Metropolitan Division showdown

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-6-6) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (9-9-1)

7 PM ET | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050 AM

The New York Islanders will face the New Jersey Devils in their second meeting of the year on Tuesday night at Prudential Center.

The Islanders are coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The shootout loss snapped a three-game win streak but extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves and was credited with his second shutout of the season, but Tyson Foerster scored the lone goal in the fourth round of the shootout to tilt the game in Philadelphia’s favor.

The Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-2 on Saturday night to put an end to their three-game losing streak. Alexander Holtz (1G, 1A), Tyler Toffoli (2G), Nico Hischier (GWG, 1A), Ondrej Palat (1G, 1A), Dawson Mercer (1G, 1A) and Luke Hughes scored, while Vitek Vanecek made 10 saves in the win.

Three points separate the Islanders (22 points) and Devils (19 points) in the Metropolitan Division standings, but New Jersey has one game in-hand. The middle six teams in the Metro are separated by a five-point range.

“It was tight at the start, it’ll be tight until the end,” JG Pageau said. “Every game is a big game for us. At this point we know what the [Devils] are capable of, and they know what we’re capable of. It’ll be a good battle and we’ll make sure we’re ready for it.” 

The Devils lead the season series 1-0, but the Islanders earned a point in a 5-4 OT loss in their third game of the season on Oct. 20. Jack Hughes had a four-point night including netting the overtime game winner, while Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat each potted two goals each in regulation.

ISLANDERS NOTES

- Matt Martin joined the team for practice on Monday but remains on IR. The veteran forward missed five consecutive games with an upper-body injury and his status for Tuesday’s contest is yet to be determined.

- The Islanders announced on Monday that Sebastian Aho was placed on IR retroactive to Nov. 24. The defenseman has four assists and seven blocks through 19 games played this season.

- Cal Clutterbuck and Simon Holmstrom missed practice on Tuesday due to illness and are considered day-to-day, per Head Coach Lane Lambert.

- Mike Reilly is expected to draw into the lineup for the first time as an Islander since New York claimed him off waivers on Nov. 25. The 30-year-old defenseman played 341 NHL games where he racked up 98 points (12G and 86A) along with 139 career AHL games.

- Sorokin made 40 saves and was credited with a shutout for a clean sheet through 60 minutes and overtime in Saturday’s 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The netminder has two shutouts this season and 18 in his career through 146 starts.

- Noah Dobson ranks seventh in the NHL in ice time (25:01 TOI/GP) after playing nearly 60 minutes over the span of a back-to-back set.

- Ryan Pulock blocked a career-high nine shots on Saturday night.

- The Islanders are 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to New Jersey.

- The Islanders acquired forward Tyce Thompson from the Devils in exchange for Arnaud Durandeau on Sunday.

Practice 11/27: Mike Reilly

DEVILS NOTES  

- After a  6-2-1 start through their first nine games, the Devils are on a bit of a slide, winning three games of their last 10 matchups. Their 7-2 win snapped a three-game losing streak for New Jersey.  

- Nico Hischier returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. The captain recorded two points (1G, 1A) in his return.  

- Timo Meier (lower-body) did not practice with the team on Monday but skated in New Jersey’s optional morning skate on Saturday. The 27-year-old forward suffered an injury on Nov. 14 and missed five straight contests. Meier has 11 points (5G, 6A) through 14 games.  

- Erik Haula did not skate on Monday after he sustained an injury in Saturday’s contest and missed the final frame. Head Coach Lindy Ruff said on Monday that he is being evaluated but will likely not face the Islanders on Tuesday.  

- In positive news on the injury front, the Devils are likely to see the return of Curtis Lazar after he suffered a lower-body injury on Friday and missed Saturday’s contest. Ruff said his full-contact practice on Monday is an encouraging sign, but his status against the Islanders will be decided on Tuesday. Lazar has five points (3G, 2A) through 17 games.  

- Jack Hughes is tied for the team lead in assists (17) and is second on the team with 23 points, two points back of Jesper Bratt despite playing in five fewer games. The young centerman missed five games with an upper-body injury suffered against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 3. At the time of his injury, he led the NHL with 20 points. Since making a return, Hughes has three points (1G, 2A) over the span of four games.  

- The Devils sport the best power play in the league (37.5%). The Devils scored four power-playgoals against the Islanders in the team’s first meeting on Oct. 20.