Islanders Acquire Thompson From Devils in Exchange for Durandeau

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Tyce Thompson from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Arnaud Durandeau.

Thompson, 24, has played in 11 NHL games with the Devils, over the course of the past three seasons. The Milford, CT native has scored 50 points (15 goals and 35 assists) in 98 games for New Jersey’s American Hockey League affiliate (2020-2023). He’s also played in 11 Calder Cup (AHL) playoff games, scoring four points (one goal and three assists).

From 2018-19 through 2020-21, Thompson played college hockey at Providence College in Rhode Island, finishing his college career with 38 goals and 56 assists for 94 points in 101 games. He served as the captain his junior year, leading the team in every offensive category (11 goals, 14 assists for 25 points). The year prior, he finished second in Hockey East and third in NCAA scoring with 44 points (19 goals and 25 assists) in 34 games. Thompson spent two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), scoring 32 points (12 goals and 20 assists) in 63 games.

Drafted in the fourth round (96th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Thompson was born in Oyster Bay, NY, and grew up playing for the Jr. Islanders youth hockey program.