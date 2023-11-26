News Feed

3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss to Flyers

Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport

Islanders Claim Reilly

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers Nov. 25

3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3

Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023

3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 

Islanders Acquire Thompson From Devils in Exchange for Durandeau

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Tyce Thompson from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Arnaud Durandeau

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Tyce Thompson from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Arnaud Durandeau.  

Thompson, 24, has played in 11 NHL games with the Devils, over the course of the past three seasons.  The Milford, CT native has scored 50 points (15 goals and 35 assists) in 98 games for New Jersey’s American Hockey League affiliate (2020-2023).  He’s also played in 11 Calder Cup (AHL) playoff games, scoring four points (one goal and three assists).

From 2018-19 through 2020-21, Thompson played college hockey at Providence College in Rhode Island, finishing his college career with 38 goals and 56 assists for 94 points in 101 games.  He served as the captain his junior year, leading the team in every offensive category (11 goals, 14 assists for 25 points).  The year prior, he finished second in Hockey East and third in NCAA scoring with 44 points (19 goals and 25 assists) in 34 games.  Thompson spent two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), scoring 32 points (12 goals and 20 assists) in 63 games.  

Drafted in the fourth round (96th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Thompson was born in Oyster Bay, NY, and grew up playing for the Jr. Islanders youth hockey program.