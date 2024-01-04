Game Preview: Islanders at Coyotes 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-10-10) AT ARIZONA COYOTES (19-15-2)
9 PM ET | MULLETT ARENA
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM
The New York Islanders take on the Arizona Coyotes in the second and final meeting of their season series on Thursday night at Mullett Arena.
The Islanders are 0-1-1 to start their road trip, most recently falling 5-4 in OT to the high-octane Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Nathan MacKinnon (1G, 2A) buried the overtime winner for the Avs. Pierre Engvall, Brock Nelson (PPG, 1A), Simon Holmstrom and Alexander Romanov scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov started between the pipes and turned aside 11 of 12 shots faced before he left in the first period and did not return. Ilya Sorokin entered the game in relief, making 23 saves.
The Coyotes couldn’t stand in the way of the red-hot Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, falling 4-1 in a contest that gave Florida their fifth consecutive win. Alex Kerfoot scored for Arizona to equalize Carter Verhaeghe's opening tally, but Florida pulled away in the third period with three unanswered goals.
The Islanders lead the season series 1-0-0 over the Coyotes after a 1-0 win on Oct. 17 at UBS Arena. Mathew Barzal scored the lone goal of the game and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves for his first shutout of the season.