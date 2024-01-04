Game Preview: Islanders at Coyotes 

ISLANDERS NOTES

- Robert Bortuzzo was placed on IR after suffering a lower-body injury on Tuesday, the team announced Wednesday. The 34-year-old defenseman took a hit from Colorado’s Samuel Girard in the second period and did not return in the 5-4 OT loss to the Avalanche.

- Semyon Varlamov exited Tuesday’s game last in the first period and did not return. The Islanders do not have any updates as of Wednesday afternoon, but the team emergency recalled goaltender Ken Appleby. The 28-year-old netminder is 5-5-0 with a 2.88 GAA and an .897 SV% in his fourth year in the Islanders organization.

With Appleby’s recall, Ilya Sorokin is the likely starter against Arizona and has posted some gaudy numbers against the Coyotes. Sorokin is 3-2-0 with all three of his wins coming via shutout. Sorokin’s three shutouts against Arizona are tied with Philadelphia for his most against any team. Sorokin has allowed six total goals against Arizona with a 1.22 GAA and a .941 SV%.

- Pierre Engvall snapped a 10-game point drought by scoring the opening goal in Tuesday’s contest after he was a healthy scratch against the Penguins on Sunday. The winger has 14 points (5G, 9A) through 35 games this season.

- Simon Holmstrom scored his 11th goal of the season on Tuesday. The 22-year-old winger has 15 points (11G, 4A) through 36 games this season.

- Alexander Romanov netted his third goal of the year on Tuesday for his ninth point of the season.

- The Islanders have played 14 games beyond regulation this season, with a record of 3-7 in games that ended in overtime and a 1-3 in record in the shootout.

- Per Islanders team statistician Eric Hornick, the Islanders had a multi-goal lead in seven games where they did not take home the two points (0-1-6), including Tuesday’s tilt where they had a 3-1 lead and ultimately fell 5-4 in overtime.