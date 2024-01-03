3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Avalanche

ISLES TRADE GOALS IN BACK AND FORTH GAME:

In years past, the Islanders would have tried to slow a game against Colorado down to a halt, but this version of the Isles was more than content to trade offensive punches with the high-flying Avs.

Despite being outshot 16-8 – and out-attempted 38-16 – in the first period by Colorado, it was the Islanders who drew first blood and carried a 2-1 lead into the intermission. Pierre Engvall opened the scoring at the 5:39 mark, though former Islanders defenseman Devon Toews tied things up 32 seconds later.

The Islanders gritted their way through the opening period, blocking 16 shots, part of a season-high tying 31 in the game, before Brock Nelson scored a highlight-reel power-play goal to put the Islanders ahead 2-1 late in the first period. It wasn’t a typical power-play goal, with Nelson taking the puck in the neutral zone and splitting the Avalanche D for a breakaway before sliding his team-leading 17th goal of the year past Georgiev at 19:28.

Simon Holmstrom made it 3-1 Islanders 1:09 in the second period, snapping a shot high over Georgiev’s shoulder, but on a fast-and-loose night for both teams, things were tied again by the midway mark of the game.

Valeri Nichushkin knocked in a rebound in front of the net at the 4:18 mark, while Jonathan Drouin slapped a shot from the high slot just under the crossbar past Sorokin at 8:24. It marked the 13th time the Islanders had surrendered a multi-goal lead this season, dropping their record to 6-1-6 when they do.

Still, the Islanders responded, as Romanov – who had a team-high six blocks - put the Islanders ahead at the 10:18 mark, as his point shot caromed off Jack Johnson’s skate and past Georgiev.

A crazy game had a few more crazy bounces before it was over. Cale Makar’s stick exploded on a slap shot, sending a changeup to MacKinnon down low, which he dished to Nichushkin for the tying goal at 12:21 of the third period. Nichushkin nearly won it for the Avs in OT, but while Ilya Sorokin stopped his hat-trick try, the Isles picked up a holding call in the process. Colorado made quick work of OT, with MacKinnon one-timing a Makar pass past Sorokin.

“It’s like a little bit of a perfect storm,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “Mayfield gets a penalty and we got to kill a four-on-three without Bortuzzo and without Mayfield, who are typically the first couple of guys to go out. It’s difficult to maintain.”

Despite getting outshot 39-22 – and out-attempted 91-44 – the Islanders managed to score four on Colorado for a second time this season, though they only managed one of a four possible points.