3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Avalanche

Islanders fall in overtime, lose Varlamov and Bortuzzo to injuries

By Cory Wright
The New York Islanders picked up a point on Tuesday night, but missed out on a second as they fell 5-4 to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime at Ball Arena.

Nathan MacKinnon capped off a three-point game (1G, 2A) with the OT winner on the power play 32 seconds into the extra frame, as the Islanders saw a 4-3 lead in the third period turn into a 5-4 final, thanks to a pair of power-play goals by the Avs.

Pierre Engvall, Brock Nelson (PPG, 1A), Simon Holmstrom and Alex Romanov scored for the Islanders, while Devon Toews, Valeri Nichushkin (2G) and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Avalanche. Cale Makar had three assists in the win for Colorado.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 23-of-27 shots in the loss, filling in for an injured Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 11-of-12 shots before leaving the game in the first period. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 18-of-22 in the win.

The Islanders power play went 1-for-3, while the penalty kill went 3-for-5. With the loss, the Islanders are 0-1-1 to start their four-game road trip.

“I mean, a point is good to build on,” Anders Lee said. “Obviously we wanted two tonight and we were in a position, but tough game tonight and I thought our guys grinded.”

Recap: Islanders at Avalanche 1.2.24

ISLES TRADE GOALS IN BACK AND FORTH GAME:

In years past, the Islanders would have tried to slow a game against Colorado down to a halt, but this version of the Isles was more than content to trade offensive punches with the high-flying Avs.

Despite being outshot 16-8 – and out-attempted 38-16 – in the first period by Colorado, it was the Islanders who drew first blood and carried a 2-1 lead into the intermission. Pierre Engvall opened the scoring at the 5:39 mark, though former Islanders defenseman Devon Toews tied things up 32 seconds later.

The Islanders gritted their way through the opening period, blocking 16 shots, part of a season-high tying 31 in the game, before Brock Nelson scored a highlight-reel power-play goal to put the Islanders ahead 2-1 late in the first period. It wasn’t a typical power-play goal, with Nelson taking the puck in the neutral zone and splitting the Avalanche D for a breakaway before sliding his team-leading 17th goal of the year past Georgiev at 19:28.

Simon Holmstrom made it 3-1 Islanders 1:09 in the second period, snapping a shot high over Georgiev’s shoulder, but on a fast-and-loose night for both teams, things were tied again by the midway mark of the game.

Valeri Nichushkin knocked in a rebound in front of the net at the 4:18 mark, while Jonathan Drouin slapped a shot from the high slot just under the crossbar past Sorokin at 8:24. It marked the 13th time the Islanders had surrendered a multi-goal lead this season, dropping their record to 6-1-6 when they do.

Still, the Islanders responded, as Romanov – who had a team-high six blocks - put the Islanders ahead at the 10:18 mark, as his point shot caromed off Jack Johnson’s skate and past Georgiev.

A crazy game had a few more crazy bounces before it was over. Cale Makar’s stick exploded on a slap shot, sending a changeup to MacKinnon down low, which he dished to Nichushkin for the tying goal at 12:21 of the third period. Nichushkin nearly won it for the Avs in OT, but while Ilya Sorokin stopped his hat-trick try, the Isles picked up a holding call in the process. Colorado made quick work of OT, with MacKinnon one-timing a Makar pass past Sorokin.

“It’s like a little bit of a perfect storm,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “Mayfield gets a penalty and we got to kill a four-on-three without Bortuzzo and without Mayfield, who are typically the first couple of guys to go out. It’s difficult to maintain.”

Despite getting outshot 39-22 – and out-attempted 91-44 – the Islanders managed to score four on Colorado for a second time this season, though they only managed one of a four possible points.

NYI@COL: Engvall scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

ENGVALL SCORES IN RETURN TO LINEUP:

Lane Lambert was looking for a response from Pierre Engvall after Sunday’s healthy scratch and he got one for the big Swede in the first period.

Engvall opened the scoring at the 5:39 mark, chasing down a loose puck and then using his speed to separate from Samuel Girard. Engvall slipped his fifth of the season through Alexandar Georgiev’s five-hole, accounting for his first goal since Dec. 7.

Lambert was happy with the response from Engvall.

“I thought he skated, he competed. I thought he was better,” Lambert said. “He has to do that consistently.”

The New York Islanders fell 5-4 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 2, 2024 at Ball Arena.

VARLAMOV AND BORTUZZO LEAVE GAME:

The Islanders battled through some real adversity on Tuesday night, losing a pair of players in Semyon Varlamov and Robert Bortuzzo. Lambert did not have an update on either player.

Varlamov started the game and made 11 saves on 12 shots before exiting the contest after 14:52. Varlamov missed Thursday’s practice and Friday’s game against Washington with what was called maintenance.

“I'm sure it's not an easy situation for Sorokin to come in but he did a heck of a job he gave us a chance and credit to him coming in,” Dobson said.

The Islanders also lost Bortuzzo late in the second period after the defenseman absorbed a big hit from Colorado’s Samuel Girard. Bortuzzo had to be helped off the ice by his teammates and did not return.

“Guys did a good job sticking together able to get a big point there,” said Dobson, who logged 28:38 TOI. “We'll take that as a positive.”

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders road trip continues on Thursday night when they visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is at 9 p.m. eastern.

