Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

ISLANDERS PROJECTED LINEUP

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

Marshall Warren/Adam Boqvist - Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN TO START VS BOSTON

Ilya Sorokin will get the nod against the Bruins on Tuesday night, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. Sorokin is 4-3-2 lifetime against the Bruins, with a 2.73 GAA and a .906 SV%.

ROMANOV, SHABANOV OUT VS BOSTON

Alexander Romanov (IR, upper-body) will miss Tuesday’s game against the Bruins, although he has joined the team for the remaining three road games on the four-game road trip. The defenseman practiced on Monday in a red non-contact jersey.

Romanov has averaged 18:12 TOI/GP with 15 hits and 12 blocked shots through four games of his fourth season with the Islanders.

Max Shabanov will miss his third straight game. Per Roy, the winger has not resumed skating on his own and will not travel with the team on the trip, meaning he will miss the next three games at minimum.

Roy said that a decision will be made on Tuesday morning regarding whether Marshall Warren or Adam Boqvist will play on the left of Tony DeAngelo. Warren made his NHL debut on Saturday afternoon after he was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday. If Boqvist draws back in, it’ll mark his first game since Thursday’s 7-2 win over Detroit.

MAYFIELD IN VS BOSTON

Scott Mayfield missed practice on Monday (maintenance) and is expected to play on Tuesday. Mayfield has 14 hits, three blocked shots and three assists through eight games this season.

FIVE-GAME POINT STREAK

The Islanders are 4-0-1 in their last five games, outscoring opponents 23-15 over that span.

“The compete level we have as a group,” said Casey Cizikas on what’s been working in the team’s five-game point streak. “Even if we’re not playing our best game, guys are buying in, doing things that need to get done. Blocking shots, getting pucks out, I think our special teams are doing well.”