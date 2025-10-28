Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

The Isles face the Bruins in Beantown on Tuesday night

By Rachel Luscher
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (4-3-1) AT BOSTON BRUINS (4-7-0)

The New York Islanders continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

The Islanders extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) with a 4-3 SO loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Simon Holmstrom (SHG), Anthony Duclair and Max Tsyplakov scored for the Islanders in regulation, but they fell in their first shootout this season. Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves in the first game of the season for the Islanders decided beyond regulation.

The Bruins fell to the Ottawa Senators 7-2 in the first half of a back-to-back set on Monday night. Morgan Geekie opened the scoring, but the Senators poured it on with a seven-goal effort. Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the season with 11 seconds left in the third period. Jeremy Swayman made 17 of 24 saves in the loss.

ISLANDERS PROJECTED LINEUP

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Marshall Warren/Adam Boqvist - Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

SOROKIN TO START VS BOSTON

Ilya Sorokin will get the nod against the Bruins on Tuesday night, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. Sorokin is 4-3-2 lifetime against the Bruins, with a 2.73 GAA and a .906 SV%.

ROMANOV, SHABANOV OUT VS BOSTON

Alexander Romanov (IR, upper-body) will miss Tuesday’s game against the Bruins, although he has joined the team for the remaining three road games on the four-game road trip. The defenseman practiced on Monday in a red non-contact jersey.

Romanov has averaged 18:12 TOI/GP with 15 hits and 12 blocked shots through four games of his fourth season with the Islanders.

Max Shabanov will miss his third straight game. Per Roy, the winger has not resumed skating on his own and will not travel with the team on the trip, meaning he will miss the next three games at minimum.

Roy said that a decision will be made on Tuesday morning regarding whether Marshall Warren or Adam Boqvist will play on the left of Tony DeAngelo. Warren made his NHL debut on Saturday afternoon after he was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday. If Boqvist draws back in, it’ll mark his first game since Thursday’s 7-2 win over Detroit.

MAYFIELD IN VS BOSTON

Scott Mayfield missed practice on Monday (maintenance) and is expected to play on Tuesday. Mayfield has 14 hits, three blocked shots and three assists through eight games this season.

FIVE-GAME POINT STREAK

The Islanders are 4-0-1 in their last five games, outscoring opponents 23-15 over that span.

“The compete level we have as a group,” said Casey Cizikas on what’s been working in the team’s five-game point streak. “Even if we’re not playing our best game, guys are buying in, doing things that need to get done. Blocking shots, getting pucks out, I think our special teams are doing well.”

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders went 2-1-0 in the season series last year, where the visiting team won each matchup.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 21 points (6G, 15A) through 26 career games.

Among the Bruins, David Pastrnak racked up the most points against the Islanders, with 35 points (12G, 23A) through 34 career appearances.

ACROSS THE ICE

After a hot start to the season where the Bruins won their first three games, they dropped seven of their last eight contests (1-7-0).

ATOP THE OPPOSITION’S LEADERBOARD

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in scoring with 13 points (5G, 8A) while Morgan Geekie is their top goal scorer with seven tallies on the season.

IN NET

Joonas Korpisalo is the expected starter against the Islanders with Swayman playing on Monday night. Korpisalo is 4-1-3 this season, along with a 4.03 GAA and a .845 SV%. Against the Islanders, the 31-year-old netminder is 6-5-4 with a .913 SV% and a 2.87 GAA and one shutout.

