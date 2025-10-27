Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Practices in Non-Contact Jersey, Out vs Boston

Alexander Romanov (IR, upper-body) joined New York Islanders practice on Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center, donning a red non-contact jersey. He will miss his fifth straight game on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Romanov has averaged 18:12 TOI/GP this season with 15 hits and 12 blocked shots.

Max Shabanov will miss his third straight game. The winger has not resumed skating on his own and will not travel with the team to Boston, per Roy. Scott Mayfield took a maintenance day on Monday and is expected to play on Tuesday.

Marshall Warren made his NHL debut on Saturday in a 4-3 SO loss to Philadelphia after was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders. He will travel with the team to Boston, but his status in the lineup is unconfirmed. Roy said that a decision will be made on Tuesday morning regarding if Warren or Adam Boqvist will play.

LINES

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov

Defense pairs rotating (Matthew Schaefer, Adam Boqvist, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Alexander Romanov, Marshall Warren)

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

SOROKIN TO START VS BOSTON

Ilya Sorokin will get the nod against the Bruins on Tuesday night, per Roy. Sorokin is 4-3-2 lifetime against the Bruins, with a 2.73 GAA and a .906 SV%.