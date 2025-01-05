Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (14-18-7) AT BOSTON BRUINS (20-16-4)

6 PM ET | TD GARDEN

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

HOW OPTIMUM SUBSCRIBERS CAN WATCH THE ISLES

The New York Islanders are back in action to take on the Boston Bruins in Beantown on Sunday to open a three-game road swing that also sees them head west to Las Vegas and Utah.

The Islanders are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday which extended their losing streak to three games, which ties a season-long. Scott Mayfield scored the lone goal for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves on 31 shots.

Though they haven’t gotten the results they’re looking for, the Islanders have been stingy defensively at five-on-five in their three-game losing skid, allowing four even strength goals over that span.

The Bruins are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, in the first half of a back-to-back set. Boston overcame two deficits, a 2-0 hole and also scored to tie the game at three apiece, but Toronto ultimately pulled off the win in the third period. Morgan Geekie, Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak (2G) found the back of the net for the Bruins, while Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves in the loss.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles lead the season series 1-0-0 after an explosive 6-3 win on Nov. 27 at UBS Arena. The Islanders have struggled on the road against the Bruins as they’re winless in their last seven trips to TD Garden. The two teams will wrap the season series in Boston on Feb. 27.

“It’s always a tough building to play in, going up to Boston, so we have to be ready,” Brock Nelson said. “They always try to come out hard and they get the crowd going. So for us, we want to be really solid at five-on-five and special teams obviously going be a big part of it again. So we want that in our favor.”