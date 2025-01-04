Isles Day to Day: George Misses Practice, Isles Juggle Lines

Isaiah George is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and was not present at New York Islanders practice on Saturday afternoon at Northwell Health Ice Center.

George was injured in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after taking a high hit from Max Domi. The defenseman has five points (1G, 4A) in 25 games during his rookie season, while averaging 16:38 TOI/GP.

With George out, Dennis Cholowski will draw back into the lineup, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. Cholowski has eight points (3G, 5A) in 23 games this season with the Islanders, but has been out of the lineup since Dec. 17. Roy said Cholowski's offensive ability can help on the Islanders power play, which is currently 2-for-30 (6.7%) over the past 14 games, while allowing Ryan Pulock to focus on shutting down the opposition's top players.

"He's moving the puck very well [on the power play] and that will be an asset for us," Roy said of Cholowski. "He's very good at moving the puck out of the zone on his own, which is good. But overall, that's the depth that we have, and we're lucky to have him."

Simon Holmstrom was also absent for Saturday's practice and is still considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.