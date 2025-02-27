Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-25-7) AT BOSTON BRUINS (27-24-8)

7 PM | TD GARDEN

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are looking to jump back into the win column as they take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Islanders dropped their fourth consecutive game with a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Alexander Romanov scored the lone goal for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made six saves on 11 shots through two periods before he was replaced by Jakub Skarek, who stopped all seven shots in relief.

The Bruins fell 5-4 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak (2G), Brad Marchand (PPG) and Morgan Geekie (PPG) scored for the Bruins to take a 4-3 lead at the 10:33 mark of the third period, but Pontus Holmberg tied it for Toronto with under a minute left in regulation before Mitch Marner scored the overtime winner.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS NOTES

The Islanders are 1-1-0 this season against the Bruins as their win came in their most recent meeting on Jan. 5 when the Isles pulled off a 5-4 OT win at TD Garden.

Thursday presents a huge opportunity for the Islanders (57 points) to gain ground on the Bruins (62 points), as both teams are fighting for a wild card spot. With a regulation win, the Islanders can narrow the gap to three points between themselves and the Bruins. The Islanders have two games in-hand over Boston.

The Detroit Red Wings (66 points) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (64 points) occupy the wild card spots in the Eastern Conference.