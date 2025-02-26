Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-1 to Rangers

The New York Islanders lost some ground in the playoff race on Tuesday night, falling 5-1 to the New York Rangers at UBS Arena.
The loss widened the gap between the Isles (57 points) and Rangers (62 points) to five points – a gulf the Islanders will need to make up if they are to leapfrog the Blueshirts in the wild card chase. The Isles still hold a game in-hand on the Rangers, but have now lost a season-high four straight games in regulation.
The out-of-town scoreboard wasn’t kind to the Isles either on Tuesday night, as Columbus (64 points) picked up a regulation win over Dallas. Boston (62 points) picked up one point in an OT loss against Toronto. Montreal and Philadelphia (59 points each) both leapfrogged the Islanders with regulation wins over Carolina and Pittsburgh respectively.
“At this point, the next game's huge,” Ryan Pulock said. “We're kind of fighting for our life here, so we have to learn here, and we have to be ready for the next one.”
Jonny Brodzinski (2G, 1A) and Urho Vaakanainen (1G, 2A) had three-point games, while JT Miller and Matt Rempe also scored for the Rangers, who netted five goals on their first 10 shots of the game, building an insurmountable lead, despite a 37-18 shot advantage for the Isles.
Alexander Romanov scored for the lone goal for New York.
Ilya Sorokin made six saves on 11 shots through two periods, while Jakub Skarek stopped all seven shots he saw in a third period relief appearance. Igor Shesterkin stopped 36-of-37 in the win.