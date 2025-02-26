Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-1 to Rangers

TAKEAWAYS:

- The Islanders were burned by the Rangers bottom six, with Brodzinski netting a pair of goals and assisting on a Rempe deflection, while Vaakanainen opened the scoring in the first period and finished the game with three points. The goals weren’t pretty, with each involving a shot from range and/or bodies in front of the net.

There was an element of bad luck on the Rangers’ second goal – as Brodzinski’s shot deflected off Scott Perunovich’s skate and past Sorokin to make it 2-1 – but Rempe set a good screen on the third and had position to get a tip on the fifth. Captain Anders Lee said it was frustrating to keep the Rangers top scorers in relative check, but still see the score balloon the way it did.

Miller’s goal was the outlier of the evening, as the center was left unmarked in the slot, giving him a clear shooting lane before he cleanly beat Sorokin to make it 4-1.

“The first three goals, they were screened, there were bad bounces,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We could have boxed out or keep the stick away, but they did a nice job getting in front of the net. We didn't give much and they scored.”

- The final score didn’t match how the Islanders felt they played on Tuesday night and some of the stats told a different story from the boxscore. The Isles outshot the Rangers 37-18 on the night and had a 15-9 advantage in high-danger chances at five-on five.

“It sucks to lose like that, especially at home against the Rangers,” Adam Pelech said. “It may sound crazy, but we did a lot of good things. It felt like we out-played them for majority of the game. I think we definitely out-chanced them, but at the end of the day we have to find ways to score.”

- It was an off night for Ilya Sorokin, who allowed five goals on 10 shots. The loss dropped the Islanders netminder to 3-5-2 against the Rangers lifetime. Sorokin has now allowed four-or-more goals in four straight games, 18 total goals against over that span. With Sorokin getting pulled after two periods, Jakub Skarek made his second-ever NHL appearance, stopping all seven shots in relief. Skarek looked good on his few opportunities, notably lunging across his net to make a blocker save on a one-timer by Artemi Panarin.

“It was not his best game,” Roy said of Sorokin. “I know he will bounce back. He's a character person... I know we can count on him, there's no doubt in my mind.”

- After going 2-for-4 against the Dallas Stars on Sunday night, the Islanders’ penalty kill had a bounce-back game, going 1-for-1. The Isles penalty kill outshot the Rangers power play two to one, with JG Pageau and Brock Nelson both getting quality looks from the slot.