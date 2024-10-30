Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

The Islanders take on the Blue Jackets for the first time this season

2425_GamePreview_1920x1080 5
By Rachel Luscher and Cory Wright

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-4-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (4-3-1)

7 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders wrap up a back-to-back set when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night in the first of a three-game Eastern Conference road trip.

The Islanders are looking to get back on track after dropping a 3-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal was the lone tally for the Isles, who allowed a pair of power-play goals to the Ducks. The loss ended the Isles six-game winning streak against Anaheim and extended their current losing streak to two games.

The Islanders outshot the Ducks 41-22 on Tuesday night and out-attempted the Ducks 91-50, but after coming up short offensively, welcomed the chance to get right against a divisional rival.

“That's just the way it's going right now, but it's up to us to change that,” Bo Horvat said. “Nobody else can go out there and do it, and nobody is going to feel sorry for us. It's up to us to change that, and we have the guys in this room to do it.”

New York is 9-0-2 in their last 11 games against Columbus, including a 5-0-2 record in their last seven trips to Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets have collected five of a possible six points in their last three games, most recently picking up a decisive 6-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Cole Sillinger had a three-point game (1G, 2A) while Sean Monahan (2G), Adam Fantilli (1G, 1A), Mathieu Olivier, Mikael Pyyhtia and Sean Monahan scored to make it 6-0, while Edmonton's Mathias Ekholm netted a goal in the final minute to prevent the shutout.

The Islanders swept the season series against the Blue Jackets last season (3-0-0)

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080

REMEMBERING JOHNNY GAUDREAU

The Blue Jackets and the NHL are still morning the loss of Johnny and Matt Gaudreau, as the hockey community and the Islanders are sending thoughts, prayers and strength to their family and city of Columbus.

Brock Nelson, who played with Johnny Gaudreau throughout the years at World Championships, described the late forward as hardworking, highly skilled and easygoing.

“I think everyone will be reminded of Johnny every time you go to Columbus,” Nelson said. “He meant a lot to the city, the players there, the fans, people outside of hockey… it’s something that will bring back memories for me, just playing with him and interacting with him. He was special.”

The Islanders are the first divisional opponent to play the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

ISLES NOTES

- Semyon Varlamov is expected to start against Columbus. Varlamov allowed five goals on 28 shots faced in his last outing, a 6-3 loss against the Florida Panthers. Roy acknowledged that the performance was not his best but is excited to see his next start.

“I’m happy for Varly to be back against Columbus,” Roy said. “He knows and I know that he will bounce back.”

Varlamov’s previous outing in Columbus was a memorable one, as he made 34 saves in a 2-0 win on Oct. 28, 2023, and also picked up a 32-save win at home on Dec. 7, 2023. The Russian netminder has four shutouts in 19 career appearances against the Blue Jackets, along with a record of 11-5-2 and a .937 SV% and a 2.18 GAA.

- The Islanders penalty kill went 1-for-3 on Tuesday night against Anaheim, which dropped the Isles penalty kill to 62.5% on the season (10-for-16). While the penalty kill has struggled at home, it is perfect on the road, going 7-for-7 away from UBS Arena.

- Mathew Barzal leads all current Islanders with 23 points (8G, 15A) in 20 games against Columbus.

- Kyle Palmieri has eight points (5G, 3A) in nine games against Columbus since joining the Islanders in 2021.

- Bo Horvat has five points (3G, 2A) in four games against Columbus since joining the Islanders in 2022.

- The Islanders are 0-1-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season – and were 1-6-3 in the second half of back-to-backs last season.

BLUE JACKETS NOTES

- The Blue Jackets have come out of the gate hot offensively, ranking fourth in the NHL with 4.13 GF/GP.

- Kirill Marchenko leads Columbus with 11 points. The 24-year-old winger is in his third NHL season and has five points (2G, 3A) in his last three outings.

- Sean Monahan is off to a hot start with the team lead of five goals in eight games. The 30-year-old signed with Columbus as a free agent over the offseason after he put up 59 points (26G, 33A) between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens in the 2023-24 campaign.

- James van Riemsdyk signed with Columbus over the offseason, and has recorded two goals and one assist through his first eight games as a Blue Jacket. The longtime Philadelphia Flyer has seen a lot of the Islanders in his career, as the 35-year-old forward collected 26 points (13G, 13A) through 31 appearances lifetime.

- The Blue Jackets overhauled their coaching staff and front office in the offseason. Dean Evason was hired as head coach on July 22 after Pascal Vincent was relieved of his coaching duties after one season with the team and finishing eighth in the Metro with a record of 27-43-12. The team named Don Waddell president of hockey operations, general manager and alternate governor.

