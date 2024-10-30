Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-4-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (4-3-1)

7 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders wrap up a back-to-back set when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night in the first of a three-game Eastern Conference road trip.

The Islanders are looking to get back on track after dropping a 3-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal was the lone tally for the Isles, who allowed a pair of power-play goals to the Ducks. The loss ended the Isles six-game winning streak against Anaheim and extended their current losing streak to two games.

The Islanders outshot the Ducks 41-22 on Tuesday night and out-attempted the Ducks 91-50, but after coming up short offensively, welcomed the chance to get right against a divisional rival.

“That's just the way it's going right now, but it's up to us to change that,” Bo Horvat said. “Nobody else can go out there and do it, and nobody is going to feel sorry for us. It's up to us to change that, and we have the guys in this room to do it.”

New York is 9-0-2 in their last 11 games against Columbus, including a 5-0-2 record in their last seven trips to Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets have collected five of a possible six points in their last three games, most recently picking up a decisive 6-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Cole Sillinger had a three-point game (1G, 2A) while Sean Monahan (2G), Adam Fantilli (1G, 1A), Mathieu Olivier, Mikael Pyyhtia and Sean Monahan scored to make it 6-0, while Edmonton's Mathias Ekholm netted a goal in the final minute to prevent the shutout.

The Islanders swept the season series against the Blue Jackets last season (3-0-0)