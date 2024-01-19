Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-15-10) AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (13-30-2)

8:30 PM ET | UNITED CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

The New York Islanders wrap up their four-game Central Division road trip when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night at United Center.

The Islanders dropped a 4-2 decision against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back set. Anders Lee potted both goals for the Islanders, while Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves in the loss. After a 5-0 loss to the Wild on Monday night, the Islanders had a better effort against Winnipeg but are looking to fully bounce back against Chicago and get their first win of the trip.

“We were winning battles and taking strides after the Minnesota game to make sure we had an answer,” Hudson Fasching said after Thursday’s practice. “We had some bad breaks in that game, so we’re looking to find our identity to carry momentum into Friday.”

The Blackhawks are coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. The game was initially supposed to be played on Wednesday, but a snowstorm in Western New York caused the game to be postponed one day. That means the Blackhawks will be playing the Isles on the second half of a back-to-back set.

Friday’s tilt will open the season series between the two teams. The Islanders went 2-0-0 against Chicago last season, including a 3-0 shutout on Dec. 4, 2022.