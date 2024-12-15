Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks

ISLES NOTES

- Adam Pelech (upper body) will return to the Islanders lineup on Sunday, Head Coach Patrick Roy told reporters on Saturday. Pelech has been out since Nov. 1 - missing 20 games - after taking a puck to the face against the Buffalo Sabres. Pelech is expected to play with longtime d-partner Ryan Pulock.

- Mathew Barzal (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday’s game, per Roy. Barzal has been out since Oct. 30 and has missed 21 games. Barzal participated in Thursday’s morning skate and Saturday’s practice with no restrictions.

- Anthony Duclair was also a full participant in Saturday’s skate, but will not play on Sunday.

- Bo Horvat missed Saturday’s practice with a lower-body injury and while his status for Sunday is unconfirmed, the center did travel with the team to Chicago.

- Oliver Wahlstrom was claimed by the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon after being placed on waivers by the Islanders on Friday. Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, recorded 71 points (36G, 35A) in 220 games with the Islanders over six seasons with the team.

- Pierre Engvall was also placed on waivers on Friday, and cleared on Saturday.

- Holmstrom recorded the first three-point game of his career with a goal and two assists against the Blackhawks on Thursday night. The Swedish winger has 18 points (8G, 10A) through 31 games this season, seven points shy of his career-high 25 points through 75 games last season.

- With three assists in Thursday’s win over Chicago, Pageau recorded his second three-point game of the season and 12th of his career. Pageau, who also had three points (1G, 2A) against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 7, and has 16 points (6G, 10A) through 29 games this season.

- Max Tsyplakov has three goals in his last five outings. The 26-year-old winger, playing in his first NHL season after seven years in the KHL, ranks fourth among rookies in points (17) and ties Montreal's Emil Heineman for fourth in the NHL in goals (6) among rookies.

- The Islanders’ home PK faltered on Thursday, allowing Connor Bedard’s first period power-play goal to start the scoring. Though the Isles’ home PK ranks 32nd in the NHL (51.7%), their shorthanded numbers are improved on the road, with a 75.7% road kill (25th in the NHL).