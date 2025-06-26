A Tribute to Matt Martin: Forever an Islander

Matt Martin announced his retirement from the NHL and was named Special Assistant to the General Manager on June 24. Read up on his teammates’ favorite memories with Martin, how much he means to the fanbase and more in NewYorkIslanders.com’s special tribute to the veteran winger’s hockey career.

A MENTOR IN THE LOCKER ROOM

Matt Martin was a staple in the Isles locker room and his helped new players and prospects year after year. Young guys joining the organization immediately revered him as a leader, friend and mentor who embodies the identity of the team.

“Marty has been great since day one,” Noah Dobson said. “He’s one of those guys where when you come in as an 18, 19-year-old, he makes you feel comfortable right away. Just his demeanor, the way he treats guys no matter of their age. He’s been such a big part of this organization, the impact he’s had on the ice but especially in the locker room, he’s a great guy to be around all the time.”

Martin and Scott Mayfield have a four-year age difference, but the defenseman always remembered looking up to him since his first development camp with the Isles when he entered the organization as an 18-year-old.

“It’s been fun to grow up with him,” Mayfield said. “Marty is a true professional. Guys can't talk about him enough, what he means to this team. He’s helped me with a lot throughout my career.”

“He’s an Islander, through and through,” Mayfield added. “He means a lot to this team.”