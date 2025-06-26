A Tribute to Matt Martin: Forever an Islander

On Matt Martin’s big brother impact on the team, his bond with the ‘Identity Line,’ a look-back on his final game at UBS Arena and more

GettyImages-1727257152
By Rachel Luscher and Cory Wright

Matt Martin announced his retirement from the NHL and was named Special Assistant to the General Manager on June 24. Read up on his teammates’ favorite memories with Martin, how much he means to the fanbase and more in NewYorkIslanders.com’s special tribute to the veteran winger’s hockey career.

A MENTOR IN THE LOCKER ROOM

Matt Martin was a staple in the Isles locker room and his helped new players and prospects year after year. Young guys joining the organization immediately revered him as a leader, friend and mentor who embodies the identity of the team.

“Marty has been great since day one,” Noah Dobson said. “He’s one of those guys where when you come in as an 18, 19-year-old, he makes you feel comfortable right away. Just his demeanor, the way he treats guys no matter of their age. He’s been such a big part of this organization, the impact he’s had on the ice but especially in the locker room, he’s a great guy to be around all the time.”

Martin and Scott Mayfield have a four-year age difference, but the defenseman always remembered looking up to him since his first development camp with the Isles when he entered the organization as an 18-year-old.

“It’s been fun to grow up with him,” Mayfield said. “Marty is a true professional. Guys can't talk about him enough, what he means to this team. He’s helped me with a lot throughout my career.”

“He’s an Islander, through and through,” Mayfield added. “He means a lot to this team.”

HELPING PLAYERS ACCLIMATE TO LONG ISLAND

As the unofficial Mayor of Long Island – Martin helped new players acclimate to the area. He toured a home on behalf of Leo Komarov when the forward signed in 2018 and the Martin’s helped Bo Horvat and his family when they moved midseason from Vancouver.

“He’s done a lot to help my family and I feel comfortable,” Horvat said. “We have kids around the same age, they go to the same schools. To have that family aspect of it all definitely helped and they’re just great people. They made our transition from Vancouver to here very easy.”

Martin also meant a lot to the community – hosting summer hockey camps and poker nights via the Matt Martin Foundation. Even when Martin played in Toronto for two seasons, he continued to visit hospitals on Long Island and give back to his adopted community.

A BIG BROTHER PRESENCE ON THE TEAM

Martin's opening and welcoming presence has led to some funny moments. After Mathew Barzal was drafted by the Isles 16th overall in 2015, Martin generously allowed the highly touted prospect stay at his apartment. Barzal made himself feel at home right away.

“He had a Michael Jordan jersey in his closet, and when he went out for lunch or something and I crept through his closet," Barzal said. "I threw on the jersey after he told me that he doesn’t want me wearing it. Then he came back, and I was wearing it playing NBA 2K on his couch. He wasn’t too thrilled about that. Found out pretty quickly that you don’t do that kind of stuff with Marty.”

Martin remembers that story slightly differently.

"I went to the rink to work out, came back to the apartment and he had gone through my closet, found a Michael Jordan jersey, put it on and started playing video games," Martin said. "So, I never told him about a Michael Jordan jersey, never told him to stay out of my closet, he just went in there and did it himself.”

Martin has that older brother relationship with a lot of guys on the team - selflessly offering help to anyone who needs it while setting a positive example.

“He’s been a big brother, not only to me, but a lot of guys in this room," Barzal said. "He does things right on and off the ice.”

IDENTITY LINE BOND

When Casey Cizikas looks back on his favorite memories with Martin, the big moments stand out – such as their weddings and other personal milestones - but so do the as interstices, like their simple carpools to the rink.

“It’s just the little things,” Cizikas said. “We lived together a while back and it goes back to me and him sitting in the car heading to a game, singing songs out loud. Whatever song we had playing, we’d both be belting the tunes out.”

Neither Martin or Cizikas can edge out one another when it comes to a singing contest, though.

“I can’t imagine too many people would be impressed in the backseat of that car,” Cizikas added with a laugh.

There were the on-ice experiences as well, shared between Martin, Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck, who made up the fan-favorite ‘Identity Line’. The trio had a physical edge – and how could it not when Martin’s 3,936 career hits are second only to Clutterbuck's 4,029. They were counted on to fire up the home crowd and brought momentum to the team.

“It was a foregone conclusion, got to a point where we knew exactly what was going to happen and so did the other team, and it still happened,” Cal Clutterbuck told the Talkin’ Isles podcast. “Casey would win the draw, we’d get to the red line, dump it in. We’d hit as many guys as we could in the first 30 seconds. The crowd would start with a big cheer, the second hit they’d cheer a little louder and by the time we got off the ice it would be like a standing ovation. Then the rest of the guys would go out there, energized and ready to go.”

The three of them are like brothers on and off the ice, as their decade of playing together set up the foundation for a close bond that will last a lifetime.

“Casey and I are pretty rambunctious, and Marty is more of a level-headed, even-keeled guy, who was the one in the middle who got to enjoy both sides of it," Clutterbuck said. "His game is the same, he’s pretty steady and consistent. I will say that he's sort of the grounding force on the line for us, both on and off the ice."

A SERENADE FOR MARTIN ON HOME ICE

Martin had a special sendoff at UBS Arena, where his teammates and the fanbase honored and celebrated the veteran winger in what ended up being his final home game on Apr. 15.

The fans gave Martin an ovation when he was announced in the starting lineup and was later serenaded with “Mat-ty Martin” chants from the passionate and emotional home crowd.

The Washington Capitals showed their respect for Martin, lining up for a handshake line at center ice after the game. The Columbus Blue Jackets followed suit in the regular season finale for both teams, honoring the physical winger with a handshake line at Nationwide Arena.

“It shows the respect that everybody in this league has for him and what’s he’s done throughout his career to earn that respect,” Cizikas said. “He’s put his body on the line every single night, he’s not scared of anybody, he’s going to stand up for his teammates in every situation and I think that kind of respect was earned from everybody around the league and that was shown in these last couple of games.”

Martin and Cizikas developed a brotherly bond in their shared 12 seasons together, embraced in a hug on the ice after what was Martin’s final game as an Islander.

