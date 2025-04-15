Emotional Martin “Proud” to be Islander Ahead of Regular Season Home Finale

Matt Martin to wear an A during Islanders-Capitals game

By Cory Wright
Matt Martin took a deep breath on Tuesday morning, collecting himself before putting into words what it meant to him to be a New York Islander.

“This is a special place,” Martin said choking back tears. “I've been so proud to wear this jersey and be a part of this team and community.”

The 35-year-old has always worn his heart on his sleeve on the ice – and it was laid bare in the locker room ahead of the regular season home finale. Martin hasn’t announced any plans for retirement, but the last home game of the season and an expiring contract brings with it an air of uncertainty, which the winger acknowledged before what could be his last home game.

“I obviously don't know what the future holds, but you know, through the good and the bad and the heartbreaks and all of it, it's always been a pleasure to be a part of this team and wear this uniform,” Martin said.

Martin will serve as an alternate captain for Tuesday’s game, a gesture from teammate Kyle Palmieri, and Martin was at the center of the stretch at the end of the team’s morning skate. Head Coach Patrick Roy said Martin will be in the starting lineup.

“If it's his last game at least, it'll be a great moment for him,” Roy said. “Whatever happens after those two games with whatever decisions he's going to make, at least we know we've done things the right way.”

Martin’s been a beloved teammate during his 14 seasons with the Islanders. Longtime linemate and close friend Casey Cizikas tried to sum up Martin’s impact on the team.

“What he's meant to this organization his entire career, you can't put it into words,” Cizikas said. “He's given this team, he's given the fans, he's given the organization, everything he's had, everything he's got his entire career, game in and game out. You know what he's done for guys in this room, people in the community, it's tough to put in words.”

Cizikas, Martin and Cal Clutterbuck were a key part of the Islanders’ identity during their time together, setting a physical tone. Physicality is Martin’s calling card, racking up 3,484 hits with the Isles – 3,931 in his career, which includes a two-year stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Martin led the NHL in hits five straight seasons from 2011-16.

“That line played a major role in the success of the team,” Roy said. “These guys were so respected in the dressing room and the role that they would play against other teams.”

Whatever outpouring Martin gets from fans on Tuesday will also be a reflection of his community involvement on Long Island. The Matt Martin Foundation has hosted numerous community fundraisers, as well as summer hockey camps and the Islanders forward would visit kids in local hospitals, even staying involved in the Long Island community during his two seasons in Toronto. The “Mayor of Long Island” moniker has certainly been earned.

“He's always given back. He's always put other people ahead of himself and that's you know that's why people love him,” Cizikas said. “It doesn't matter if it's on the ice, off the ice, he's always got your back. He's always looking out for your best interest. There's not too many people like him around.”

It’s hard for Martin to look past Tuesday night, given the emotional nature of the game, so he plans to just enjoy it.

“I'm excited to get out there and play tonight and go from there,” Martin said.

