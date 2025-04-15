Emotional Martin “Proud” to be Islander Ahead of Regular Season Home Finale

Matt Martin took a deep breath on Tuesday morning, collecting himself before putting into words what it meant to him to be a New York Islander.

“This is a special place,” Martin said choking back tears. “I've been so proud to wear this jersey and be a part of this team and community.”

The 35-year-old has always worn his heart on his sleeve on the ice – and it was laid bare in the locker room ahead of the regular season home finale. Martin hasn’t announced any plans for retirement, but the last home game of the season and an expiring contract brings with it an air of uncertainty, which the winger acknowledged before what could be his last home game.

“I obviously don't know what the future holds, but you know, through the good and the bad and the heartbreaks and all of it, it's always been a pleasure to be a part of this team and wear this uniform,” Martin said.

Martin will serve as an alternate captain for Tuesday’s game, a gesture from teammate Kyle Palmieri, and Martin was at the center of the stretch at the end of the team’s morning skate. Head Coach Patrick Roy said Martin will be in the starting lineup.

“If it's his last game at least, it'll be a great moment for him,” Roy said. “Whatever happens after those two games with whatever decisions he's going to make, at least we know we've done things the right way.”