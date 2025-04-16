Takeaways: Martin Honored by Fans as Isles Drop Home Finale

“I really didn't plan on any of this, and didn't expect any of this or even know that tribute at the end was going to happen,” Martin said. “It was a special thing. Obviously, the fans here have supported me for years, even when I was in Toronto for a couple years, they supported me whether it was on the ice or off the ice with my charity and events. It's great community here, a great place to live and a great place to play. And that's pretty awesome.”

As the game ended, the Capitals showed their respect for the physical winger, lining up for a handshake line at center ice. That gesture, led by Tom Wilson, meant a lot to Martin, given that the teams had met in two playoff series during his tenure, including a 2015 series that the Islander called the most violent he’d ever played in.

As much as Martin appreciated the attention – and a first star nod – he wanted to share it with his teammates, inviting them in for a group hug on the ice.

“I didn’t want to be singled out in any way and these guys mean so much to me, so I wanted them to be out there with me,” Martin said. “So many guys in here we started in this league together, been through a lot together. I watched them all get married, have families and it’s a special group.”