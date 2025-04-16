Takeaways: Martin Honored by Fans as Isles Drop Home Finale

Matt Martin gets ovation from UBS Arena, Isles fall 3-1 to Caps

By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders wrapped up their home schedule on a losing, but sentimental, note on Tuesday, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on a night where Matt Martin was honored by the team and fans.

Dylan Strome’s third-career hat trick, which included a power-play goal, an even-strength goal and an empty-netter, accounted for all of Washington’s goals, while JG Pageau netted the lone goal for the Islanders.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 32-of-33 in the win, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 33-of-35 in the loss.

The points belonged to the Caps, but the night ultimately belonged to Martin. More on that below.

TAKEAWAYS

- Fan Appreciation Night at UBS Arena effectively turned into Matt Martin appreciation night on Tuesday.

Martin played in what potentially could be his final home game with the Islanders on what was an emotional day for the winger, who choked back tears during a morning skate availability and soaked in warmups with his wife and two daughters. Martin, who suited up in his 854th game with the franchise – eighth most in franchise history – served as an alternate captain for the contest and got an ovation from the crowds when he was announced in the starting lineup.

“It was pretty special,” Martin said. “Honestly. I didn't wake up today expecting anything… but I’m grateful for tonight and the whole experience.”

There were plenty of memorable Martin moments towards the end of the third period, as the team acknowledged his King Clancy nomination with a video tribute and Martin acknowledged the crowd with a salute. The Islanders forward was serenaded with “Mat-ty Martin” chants from the UBS Arena audience.

“I really didn't plan on any of this, and didn't expect any of this or even know that tribute at the end was going to happen,” Martin said. “It was a special thing. Obviously, the fans here have supported me for years, even when I was in Toronto for a couple years, they supported me whether it was on the ice or off the ice with my charity and events. It's great community here, a great place to live and a great place to play. And that's pretty awesome.”

As the game ended, the Capitals showed their respect for the physical winger, lining up for a handshake line at center ice. That gesture, led by Tom Wilson, meant a lot to Martin, given that the teams had met in two playoff series during his tenure, including a 2015 series that the Islander called the most violent he’d ever played in.

As much as Martin appreciated the attention – and a first star nod – he wanted to share it with his teammates, inviting them in for a group hug on the ice.

“I didn’t want to be singled out in any way and these guys mean so much to me, so I wanted them to be out there with me,” Martin said. “So many guys in here we started in this league together, been through a lot together. I watched them all get married, have families and it’s a special group.”

- As for the game, the Islanders had a hard time generating against the Capitals, only generating five high-danger chances at five-on-five (per Natural Stat Trick) despite peppering Lindgren with 35 total shots. The Caps finished the game with 12 high-danger chances, and made the most of their opportunities, with Strome’s second of the game beating Sorokin from the slot at 7:52 – holding up as the game-winner.

- The Islanders power play went 0-for-4 on Tuesday night, generating four shots on goal in the process. That was the difference, as the Capitals went 1-for-4 on the man advantage, with Strome scoring the first of his two goals on a wrister through traffic on a first period power play.

- JG Pageau got the Islanders on the board at 11:36 of the third period. Pageau was in the right place at the right time, catching the ultimate break as Nic Dowd’s attempt to sweep the puck out of danger wound up in the back of the net. Pageau’s 14th goal of the season was his most since scoring 18 in the 2021-22 season.

WSH at NYI | Recap

LINEUP NOTES:

Alexander Romanov missed Tuesday’s game with an illness.

As a result, Scott Perunovich dressed in his first game since Feb. 25. Perunovich skated 18:25 with two blocked shots, a giveaway and a hit on a pairing with Noah Dobson.

ODDS AND ENDS:

- Martin was asked what former Anthony Beauvillier said to him at center ice to start the game – and Martin said Beauvillier jokingly asked him if he wanted to go.

- Martin played 12:33 TOI with three shots on goal

- Tony DeAngelo skated a team-high 23:36 and had a team-high 11 shot attempts, with two shots, seven blocked and two missed.

- The Islanders finished the 2024-25 season with a 19-17-5 home record.

NOTABLE QUOTE:

Head Coach Patrick Roy on the crowd reaction to Matt Martin:

"I'm sure it meant a lot. We don't know if it's last game or not, but the way the fans react, the way they cheer for him. I mean, it was so nice of them to do that. I know he played hard for this organization, and he deserved every minute of that, but it's nice to see the fans acknowledge that and show it to him and the love and everything."

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders wrap up the regular season on Thursday night in Columbus. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

UBS Postgame Photos: Capitals 3, Islanders 1

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on Tuesday night. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders, Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images, Bruce Bennett/Getty Images.

