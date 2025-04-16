Takeaways: Martin Honored by Fans as Isles Drop Home Finale

The New York Islanders wrapped up their home schedule on a losing, but sentimental, note on Tuesday, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on a night where Matt Martin was honored by the team and fans.
Dylan Strome’s third-career hat trick, which included a power-play goal, an even-strength goal and an empty-netter, accounted for all of Washington’s goals, while JG Pageau netted the lone goal for the Islanders.
Charlie Lindgren stopped 32-of-33 in the win, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 33-of-35 in the loss.
The points belonged to the Caps, but the night ultimately belonged to Martin. More on that below.