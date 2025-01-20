First Two NHL Games “A Surreal Experience” for Gatcomb

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Marc Gatcomb, who was recalled for his NHL debut on Tuesday vs the Ottawa Senators, returned on loan to Bridgeport on Wednesday, only for the New York Islanders to need him again on Saturday for their contest against the San Jose Sharks.

“It’s pretty surreal, just trying to take it day by day and soak it all in,” Gatcomb said. “It’s special to come to this rink and to wear this jersey. The guys up here have been great and made the transition seamless.”

Gatcomb is in his first season in the Islanders organization after he signed a one-year, two-way deal in the offseason. The 25-year-old has 17 points (9G, 8A) in 35 games for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, this season after spending three seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

The 6’2,” 194 lbs. forward said physicality was a huge element to his game, and he was able to settle in and establish a physical presence immediately with 11 hits combined across his first two NHL games.

“Just sticking to my identity, playing simple, playing hard and finishing checks,” Gatcomb said. “It creates opportunities and it’s something I take pride in and try to do every night.”