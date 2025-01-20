First Two NHL Games “A Surreal Experience” for Gatcomb

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Marc Gatcomb, who was recalled for his NHL debut on Tuesday vs the Ottawa Senators, returned on loan to Bridgeport on Wednesday, only for the New York Islanders to need him again on Saturday for their contest against the San Jose Sharks.

“It’s pretty surreal, just trying to take it day by day and soak it all in,” Gatcomb said. “It’s special to come to this rink and to wear this jersey. The guys up here have been great and made the transition seamless.”

Gatcomb is in his first season in the Islanders organization after he signed a one-year, two-way deal in the offseason. The 25-year-old has 17 points (9G, 8A) in 35 games for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, this season after spending three seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

The 6’2,” 194 lbs. forward said physicality was a huge element to his game, and he was able to settle in and establish a physical presence immediately with 11 hits combined across his first two NHL games.

“Just sticking to my identity, playing simple, playing hard and finishing checks,” Gatcomb said. “It creates opportunities and it’s something I take pride in and try to do every night.”

Practice 1/19: Gatcomb

In his first two NHL games, Roy placed Gatcomb on a line with Kyle MacLean, a player who used his physical edge to make an impact after he was recalled last season, which made the case for him to stay as an NHL regular, and Pierre Engvall. MacLean said that Gatcomb made effective plays with a gritty style of game on Saturday, where Gatcomb recorded seven hits in 11:23 TOI.

“The forecheck, that’s huge. You get a guy who’s willing to go and do that, it opens up space and turns pucks over," MacLean said. "It’s an asset of his that he used in the first two games.”

In a short sample size, Head Coach Patrick Roy has appreciated the way Gatcomb has used his speed, protected the puck and hasn’t been afraid to use his body to make an impact.

“It’s his ticket for the big club, there’s no doubt in my mind," Roy said. "If he plays like this, it’ll make our decisions extremely difficult. That’s what he controls, how he goes out there, how he finishes checks, how he plays in the d-zone and what he does offensively. That’s his best way to make an impression.”

Gatcomb is taking full advantage of his NHL experience so far. He’s stall neighbors with JG Pageau, who said that the 25-year-old forward eager to learn, asking for advice both on and off the ice.

“He’s asking a lot of questions, and when players do that, that means they want to do well and be part of it,” Pageau said. “It’s fun to see, and for him to be sitting beside me.”

Gatcomb grew up in Woburn, Massachusetts. Hockey didn't run in the family, but his neighbor's dad built a rink in their backyard when Gatcomb was about three, as the two kids learned to skate on the outdoor pond. When reflecting on his first two games, Gatcomb was grateful for his roots, family and friends who made it out to UBS Arena. Gatcomb was able to flip a puck to his parents after his rookie lap on Tuesday.

“A lot of my uncles, cousins, some of my close friends were able to come,” Gatcomb said. “It’s cool to see all the support from them and to have them there means the world to me.”

