EXCLUSIVE: Catching Up With Wade Dubielewicz 

Wade Dubielewicz may have been an undersized goalie, but he had an outsized impact on the New York Islanders.

In total, Dubielewicz only played 37 games with the Islanders over four seasons, but his run to help the Isles qualify for the 2007 playoffs – culminating in his playoff-clinching poke check in the final game of the regular season – gave the goaltender cult hero status on Long Island.

The notion that the 5’11 goalie was still a big deal for a generation of Islanders fans almost seemed to surprise Dubielewicz when he caught up with NewYorkIslanders.com at Friday’s practice in Calgary.

“I think it's a pretty neat feeling to have inside,” Dubielewicz said. “Long Island's a blue-collar area, and I was a blue-collar player, and I tried to act accordingly.”

The Invermere, BC, native has been far removed from Long Island, coaching junior hockey in the Canadian Rockies for nine years and living even further away from Isles Twitter, which he nearly broke when he resurfaced with a video message in 2024.

In the video to congratulate the Islanders for clinching a playoff berth, Dubielewicz was wearing his new uniform in the video, a safety vest, prompting speculation as to where he was, or what he was doing. Dubielewicz laughed when his girlfriend told one fan suggest he was working in a nuclear submarine in the North Atlantic. In actuality, it was a sawmill.

“I retired, I moved back home, and I helped run a junior hockey team for about 10-14, years or so, and when I was done with that, I took a year off and got a job at a sawmill,” Dubielewicz said. “Just some physical labor and it's kind of wonderful. And now I've met a wonderful girl, and I moved to Calgary, and it's been kind of nice.”