Eklund is Thrilled to Arrive on Long Island, Reunite with Odelius

When Victor Eklund was selected 16th overall by the New York Islanders over the weekend, he had his best friend in Calle Odelius rooting for him back home, who was dialed into the draft on television and sent him proof of his excitement.

“He sent me a video of him watching the draft live, he was screaming and jumping,” Eklund said. “He was excited for me.”

The Swedes played together in Djurgårdens and now they’re reunited in the same NHL organization, which is something they’d both hoped for during summer skates and workouts. They see plenty of each other back home, as Eklund hails from Stockholm, which is about 30 minutes away from where Odelius lives in Nykvarn.

“We always talked about how cool it would be if he got drafted by the Islanders,” Odelius said. “It’s super cool and I’m proud of him. We played together in Sweden and he’s one of my better friends back home.”