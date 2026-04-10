DeAngelo Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Best Maple Leafs 5-3 

Tony DeAngelo returned to the blue line as the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in Pete DeBoer’s debut behind the Isles’ bench on Thursday night. DeAngelo wasted no time to make his presence felt as he notched assists on back-to-back goals, including Emil Heineman’s power-play, game-winning tally, and earned his third Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game.

“I felt good,” DeAngelo said. "Early in the first, I got rid of a couple of pucks that I would have liked to hold on to, but it was alright because it just went into the zone. [I was] just trying to keep it safe, get used to the pressure again, and get my feet under me."

DeAngelo skated on a pair with Adam Pelech and recorded one blocked shot and four shots on goal in 20:33 TOI, to go along with his two points (2A).

“[I thought] we moved [the puck] pretty good,” DeAngelo said. “We had success when we were in Toronto last time [and] I thought we picked up off of that.”