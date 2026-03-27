Cizikas Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Top Stars 2-1

The stat sheet doesn’t always tell the full story of a game, and that was certainly the case at UBS Arena on Thursday night. While Casey Cizikas didn’t notch a point in the New York Islanders’ 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars, his endless effort earned him his third Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game.

“He’s playing with so much energy and passion [and] that’s fun to watch,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after Thursday night’s win.

Cizikas finished the night with one shot on goal, three hits and went 3-for-4 in the faceoff circle on a line with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb.

“That fourth line brought us energy forechecking [and] creating chances, and we kind of built on that,” Ryan Pulock said.