Bo Horvat Wins the 2025-26 Bob Nystrom Award

Bo Horvat was the recipient of the 2026 Bob Nystrom Award, as the New York Islanders player who best exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication, as voted on by Isles fans.
This is Horvat’s first time winning the Bob Nystrom Award. Horvat, who was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Islanders on Jan. 30, 2023, is in his third full season with the team and has served as alternate captain since the 2024-25 season.
The 30-year-old center recorded the fourth 30-goal season of his career this year. Horvat's 196 points (98G, 98A) lead the Islanders since he arrived (256 games played with the Isles). He ranks third on the team in scoring with 55 points (30G, 25A) this season. He has 232 hits, 145 blocked shots and 85 takeaways in his time on Long Island.
Horvat represented Team Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he earned a silver meal.
Past Winners:
2024-25 Matt Martin
2023-24 Cal Clutterbuck
2022-23 Zach Parise
2021-22 Zach Parise
2020-21 JG Pageau
2019-20 Matt Martin
2018-19 Casey Cizikas
2017-18 Casey Cizikas
2016-17 Anders Lee
2015-16 Matt Martin
2014-15 Matt Martin
2013-14 Matt Martin
2012-13 Matt Martin
2011-12 Matt Martin
2010-11 Frans Nielsen
2009-10 Kyle Okposo
2008-09 Tim Jackman
2007-08 Richard Park
2006-07 Trent Hunter
2005-06 Kevin Colley
2003-04 Adrian Aucoin
2002-03 Jason Blake/Garth Snow
2001-02 Steve Webb
2000-01 Dave Scatchard
1999-2000 Claude Lapointe
1998-99 Claude Lapointe
1997-98 Rich Pilon
1996-97 Claude Lapointe
1995-96 Dan Plante
1993-94 Steve Thomas
1992-93 Benoit Hogue
1991-92 Ray Ferraro
1990-91 Brent Sutter