Bo Horvat Wins the 2025-26 Bob Nystrom Award

Bo Horvat was the recipient of the 2026 Bob Nystrom Award, as the New York Islanders player who best exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication, as voted on by Isles fans.

This is Horvat’s first time winning the Bob Nystrom Award. Horvat, who was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Islanders on Jan. 30, 2023, is in his third full season with the team and has served as alternate captain since the 2024-25 season.

The 30-year-old center recorded the fourth 30-goal season of his career this year. Horvat's 196 points (98G, 98A) lead the Islanders since he arrived (256 games played with the Isles). He ranks third on the team in scoring with 55 points (30G, 25A) this season. He has 232 hits, 145 blocked shots and 85 takeaways in his time on Long Island.

Horvat represented Team Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he earned a silver meal.

Past Winners:

2024-25 Matt Martin

2023-24 Cal Clutterbuck

2022-23 Zach Parise

2021-22 Zach Parise

2020-21 JG Pageau

2019-20 Matt Martin

2018-19 Casey Cizikas

2017-18 Casey Cizikas

2016-17 Anders Lee

2015-16 Matt Martin

2014-15 Matt Martin

2013-14 Matt Martin

2012-13 Matt Martin

2011-12 Matt Martin

2010-11 Frans Nielsen

2009-10 Kyle Okposo

2008-09 Tim Jackman

2007-08 Richard Park

2006-07 Trent Hunter

2005-06 Kevin Colley

2003-04 Adrian Aucoin

2002-03 Jason Blake/Garth Snow

2001-02 Steve Webb

2000-01 Dave Scatchard

1999-2000 Claude Lapointe

1998-99 Claude Lapointe

1997-98 Rich Pilon

1996-97 Claude Lapointe

1995-96 Dan Plante

1993-94 Steve Thomas

1992-93 Benoit Hogue

1991-92 Ray Ferraro

1990-91 Brent Sutter