Barzal Calls All-Star Weekend a “Privilege” 

Mathew Barzal was planning on having a relaxing Friday night in Toronto, but when the NHL asked if he wanted to participate in the skills competition in place of New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, Barzal jumped at the chance.

Yes, part of that is the million-dollar prize for the skills competition winner, but for Barzal, a chance to take center stage with the NHL’s best and put on a show for the fans is motivation enough.

“You're among the NHL's best and really the best in the world,” Barzal said. “It's always a privilege to be here and I don't take it for granted.”

Barzal is going to participate in the fastest skater, the event he won in 2020, as well as passing, stickhandling and one-timer challenges on Friday night. It’s a small field, with 12 total skaters each participating in multiple events, so Barzal will be going head-to-head with the likes of Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon and is excited for the challenge.

“It's a pretty good field out there, so my expectations are just to go out there do my best obviously try to put on a good show for the fans,” Barzal said. “I think it's going to be cool for all the fans to see so much talent on the ice. Look at some of the guys that are out there it's going to be a very star-studded event.”