Mathew Barzal will participate in four events at the NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night.

Barzal will compete in the following:

Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater

Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge

Tim Hortons NHL One Timers

Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling

Fans can watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook (ESPN, ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET. See below for event descriptions and information.