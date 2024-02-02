Barzal Drafted by Team Matthews for All-Star Game

Mathew Barzal drafted by Team Matthews for NHL All-Star Game

barzal-matthews
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Mathew Barzal was drafted by Team Matthews, and celebrity captain Justin Bieber, for Saturday’s All-Star Game.

Barzal will take the ice with four Toronto Maple Leafs in Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Barzal played with Marner at the 2016 World Juniors and was happy to catch up with the Maple Leafs winger.

“I was hanging out with Mitch Marner, who's a buddy of mine,” Barzal said. “I talked to William Nylander a little bit about our buddy Leo Komarov. You get to chat with guys about certain things that you don't necessarily or normally get to talk about with.”

Joining Barzal on Team Matthews are: Arizona’s Clayton Keller, Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, Nashville forward Filip Forsberg, Detroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat and Rangers forward Vincent Trochek. See the full teams here.

Barzal will also be one of 12 players participating in the skills competition on Friday night. Barzal will participate in the fastest skater, as well as passing, stickhandling and one-timer challenges.

The All-Star Game will be broadcast on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+.

