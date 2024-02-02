Barzal Drafted by Team Matthews for All-Star Game

Mathew Barzal was drafted by Team Matthews, and celebrity captain Justin Bieber, for Saturday’s All-Star Game.

Barzal will take the ice with four Toronto Maple Leafs in Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Barzal played with Marner at the 2016 World Juniors and was happy to catch up with the Maple Leafs winger.

“I was hanging out with Mitch Marner, who's a buddy of mine,” Barzal said. “I talked to William Nylander a little bit about our buddy Leo Komarov. You get to chat with guys about certain things that you don't necessarily or normally get to talk about with.”