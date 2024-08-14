Anastasia Pagonis Thrives and Inspires in Paralympic Journey 

When 20-year-old Anastasia Pagonis is swimming laps in preparation for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris where she’ll represent Team USA, her guide dog Radar quietly lays by the edge of the pool.

While Radar isn’t in the water with Pagonis, the golden lab is a key teammate in her quest for another gold medal.

“Radar helps me with everything,” Pagonis said. “When I was first going through my vision loss, it was really hard for me because I felt like I had no sense of independence. I had to literally hold my mom’s hand to do everything, and I felt like I was a burden to my family. Then I got Radar, and I was able to do everything by myself and get that sense of independence back.”

Pagonis lost her vision at age 14 to Stargardt's disease, a genetic disorder that causes macular degeneration. At 16, she was the first recipient of the Islanders Puppy with a Purpose program, where a guide dog, trained by the Guide Dog Foundation, was paired with her to adjust to her new circumstances. She developed a strong sense of resilience and gratitude for the day-to-day tasks she was able to complete on her own with Radar by her side.

“Everyone that has a disability knows that even having a little bit of independence goes such a long way,” Pagonis said. “I'm just so blessed and so thankful for like everything that I get to do on a daily basis.”