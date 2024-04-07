3 Takeaways: Varlamov, Isles Shut Out Predators 2-0

The New York Islanders extended their winning streak to four games on Saturday night, beating the Nashville Predators 2-0 at UBS Arena.
Semyon Varlamov recorded a 41-save shutout, allowing Noah Dobson’s second period goal to hold up as the game-winner. Kyle Palmieri sealed it with an empty-netter, as the Isles scored their first win against the Predators since Oct. 28, 2017, which snapped a 10-game winless streak (0-8-2) in the intervening six-plus years. Kevin Lankinen stopped 28 of 29 in the loss.
It was a gritty win for the Islanders, who blocked a season-high 33 shots.
“It was playoff hockey, the commitment, the battles, blocking shots, winning battles, a lot of sacrifice out there,” Dobson said. “This time of year, that's what you need. You never doubt that from this group. We've been here before we know what it takes. So the commitment was at an all-time high.”
The win was a massive one for the Islanders (85 points), who held onto third place in the Metropolitan Division. The win keeps the Isles two points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins (83 points), who beat the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the day, and two points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers (83 points) who fell 6-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets and are outside of the playoffs.