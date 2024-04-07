3 Takeaways: Varlamov, Isles Shut Out Predators 2-0

VARLAMOV “OUTSTANDING” IN SHUTOUT WIN:

Semyon Varlamov was outstanding on Saturday night, but if you don’t want to take this reporter’s word for it, ask Roy.

“He was outstanding. He looked so confident out there. It looked like it was an easy game and I was happy to see him play that way,” Roy said. “He won the game for us tonight.”

It was a champagne shutout for Varlamov who made 41 saves for his 41st career clean sheet and third shutout of the season and first since Nov. 2. He stopped plenty of quality as well as quantity, with Nashville being credited with 17 high-danger chances at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.

“Guys blocked a lot of shots from the especially from [Roman] Josi,” Varlamv said. “He was shooting all night tonight, so the PK was a key for us tonight.”

Varlamov was especially good on a pair of penalty kills in the third period. The 35-year-old showed some veteran savvy by deflecting a Ryan O’Reilly cross-crease feed out of play and thwarted O’Reilly again, getting a blocker on a wrister through traffic. Varlamov gloved a try from 43-goal scorer Filip Forsberg shortly after, one of nine saves he made on Forsberg.

“Some pucks I saw, some pucks I didn't,” Varlamov said. “Luck was definitely on my side today, which is good. I'll take that any day, but overall, we are battling and I like our game.”

The goaltender got some help from an all-in Isles team, who blocked a season-high 33 shots. Eight players had multiple blocked shots, led by seven from Dobson, five from Robert Bortuzzo and four from Alex Romanov.

With the win, Varlamov has improved to 5-1-1 in his last seven games.

“I feel pretty good, but I'm not really focusing on my record, we keep building here and then focusing on the team record,” Varlamov said.