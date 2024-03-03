3 Takeaways: Palmieri Hat-Trick Paces Islanders 5-1 Win Over Bruins

Kyle Palmieri’s hat-trick powered the New York Islanders on Saturday night, as they exploded for a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins at UBS Arena.

Palmieri finished the game with four points (3G, 1A), but the Isles also got goals from Anders Lee and Brock Nelson. Marc McLaughlin scored the lone goal for the Bruins. JG Pageau and Bo Horvat each had a pair of assists on a night where nine players – and three lines – hit the scoresheet.

“Nights like this for coaches are fun because everybody played a really good game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Our guys were on the puck, we were quick to help support each other offensively, but we did the same thing defensively, so I thought we were strong in our end and the offensive zone.”

The Isles three-game winning streak marked their first since winning four-in-a-row from Dec. 7-13, 2023, a streak that coincidently came to an end at the hands of the Bruins. With the win, the Islanders snapped a six-game winless stretch against the Bruins, picking up their first victory against Boston since Feb. 17, 2022. They also kept pace on a night where Philadelphia and Tampa Bay – the two closest teams to the Isles – also won.

“Probably one of our better games, maybe the best on the season and in recent memory,” Nelson said. “A big win. We just talked about coming back home and following up the two on the road and wanting to go to a good start. We did that and I thought we followed it up and didn’t let up.”