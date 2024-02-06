3 Takeaways: Isles Sweep Season Series with Maple Leafs After 3-2 Win

Pierre Engvall played the hero on Monday night, scoring the game-winning goal with 2:02 left to play as the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena.

The goal meant a lot to Engvall, who was returning to Toronto for the first time since being traded by the Maple Leafs last season, and meant a lot for the Isles, who snapped a three-game winless skid.

The win also improved the Islanders to 3-0-0 against the Maple Leafs this season, which marked the Isles first season series sweep over the Leafs since 1989-90. The regulation win also helped the Isles close the gap on a team they’re chasing in the wild card standings. What was a six-point gap at the start of the day was a four-point gap by night’s end.

“Out of the break, you want to start strong,” Ryan Pulock said. “We know that we're going to have to put some points together here to get in the playoffs, so tonight was the first step to doing that.”

Mathew Barzal opened the scoring and Kyle MacLean scored his first NHL goal in the win. Ilya Sorokin stopped 35-of-37 shots. John Tavares (1G, 1A) and Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs while Ilya Samsonov stopped 26-of-29 in the loss.