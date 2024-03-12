3 Takeaways: Isles Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Kings

ISLES OFFENSE, POWER PLAY, STIFLED IN SHUTOUT LOSS:

After scoring 30 goals over the previous six games – including 13 against the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks – the offense came up dry on Monday night.

The Islanders managed 26 shots on the night, but were limited to just 13 shots through the first two periods and were out-attempted 45-27 through 40 minutes. It was a tight-checking and physical affair, with the Isles only managing five high-danger chances at five-on-five in the game.

“They play a specific type of system,” Fasching said. “They played well, defensively. We have to give them credit where credit's due there.”

While neither team managed much at five-on-five, special teams played a pivotal role and the Isles power play, which had scored four times in the previous five games, went 0-for-5 on the night with just four shots.

It was an off-night for the power play, which nullified a potential 52-second five-on-three in the first period – albeit on a light slashing call. Down 1-0 at the end of the second period, the Isles ran into trouble with zone entries, as both Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson turned the puck over inside the Kings’ blue line, leading to shorthanded opportunities. Down 2-0, they had two power plays in the third period, but could not convert.

“It our power play would have clicked, maybe it would have made a difference,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said, adding that he liked his team’s game overall. “When the puck isn't moving as well as we wish on the powerplay, we need to do things a little different and put more traffic in front.”

Give credit to the Kings top-ranked penalty kill, which lived up to its billing.