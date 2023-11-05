3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 4-3 OT Loss to Hurricanes

ISLES LOSE THREE-GOAL LEAD:

There was palpable frustration in the Islanders locker room after Saturday night’s defeat.

The Isles rued the point lost and stewed over the way it happened, as they let a 3-0 lead slip away against a Metropolitan Division rival and perennial thorn in the side.

The Isles appeared to be in the driver’s seat by the time Mathew Barzal put them ahead 3-0 midway through the second period, but the shot-happy Hurricanes surged in the back half of the game. The shift happened almost immediately, as Jalen Chatfield answered Barzal’s goal in 32 seconds, putting a shot off through traffic, off an Islanders defenseman and by Ilya Sorokin.

The Canes turned up the heat in the third period, outshooting the Islanders 21-5 in the period. Sorokin stood tall on quality chances from Andrei Svechnikov (2A) and backdoor play by Jordan Staal. A Dmitry Orlov shot hit the Isles’ Sebastian Aho and beat Sorokin to make it 3-2 at 12:19 and that proved to be the crack in the dam.

“We just have to find ways to close it out,” Dobson said. “We didn’t execute well enough in the third, we were stuck in our own end the whole time. That’s not a good recipe for success, so we’ll take it, learn from it, move on and get ready for the next one.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi tied the score with one second left on a Canes power play, as Svechnikov recovered the puck after an Isles faceoff win and fed Kotkaniemi in front for the tying goal at 15:26.

“We have to make plays when we get the puck on our stick,” Lambert said. “When we turn it over, we just spent time in our zone, so some poise and composure, some communication. And, you getting out of own zone is key, that's really what changed.”

The Islanders had their chances in overtime, but their OT record ultimately fell to 0-3 after Aho’s winner.

When it was all said and done, the Hurricanes outshot the Islanders 48-25 and out-attempted the Isles 101-38, as the Isles found themselves on their heels for most of the back half of the game.

While the blown three-goal lead was a first for the Isles this season, it marked the fourth multi-goal lead the Isles had surrendered. The Isles also let two-goal leads slip in the season opener vs Buffalo and against Ottawa - both games they eventually won - and in an overtime loss to Detroit.

“We’re certainly hoping it’s not a trend,” Lambert said. “We have given away a couple of multigoal leads and it’s certainly not a recipe for success. Is it a trend? No, it’s too early, but it’s certainly something we need to make sure doesn’t become a trend.”