3 Takeaways: Isles End Homestand with 5-4 Shootout Loss to Bruins

PENALTY KILL ALLOWS THREE GOALS:

At five-on-five, the Islanders were the better team on Friday night, but losing the special teams battle ultimately cost them.

Even-strength goals from Alex Romanov and Simon Holmstrom – who scored on a slick breakaway – had the Isles up 2-0 in the second period, but the Bruins used special teams to get back into the game, eventually scoring three power-play goals.

“For 60 minutes I thought were the better team,” Horvat said. “We played really well tonight, especially five and five and it's unfortunate we let them back in it on the penalty kill and that's what ultimately costs us.”

Morgan Geekie got the Bruins on the board at the 14:45 mark, converting a tic-tac-toe play from the low slot. Geekie’s goal came just after Holmstrom and JG Pageau were both robbed by Linus Ullmark on a shorthanded two-on-one, a save that effectively swung the momentum in the contest.

The Bruins tied the score less than three minutes later, as David Pastrnak one-timed a Kevin Shattenkirk pass by Sorokin at 17:26, moments after the Isles failed to clear the line.

The Isles took a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal of their own in the third period, the Bruins answered again with the man advantage, as James van Riemsdyk deflected a Kevin Shattenkirk shot at 10:48.

That marked the fourth time this season the Isles had allowed three power-play goals in a game and first since the Isles did so on back-to-back nights against Vancouver and Seattle on Nov. 15 and 16.

In the intervening 12 games, the Isles penalty kill improved dramatically, only allowing five goals while killing at an 82.1% rate. However, the Bruins power play has the Isles figured out this season, scoring five goals on six total power plays.

While it wasn’t a great night for the Islanders penalty killers, the Isles power play stayed hot, going 2-for-4.

“It's nice to see that we're clicking,” Dobson said. “Guys are going into the power plays with a plan and we've been executing our plays. Those are big goals for us to we have to continue to do that.”

Horvat scored his 11th goal of the season on the man advantage, as posted up in his usual bumper spot, collected a pass from Brock Nelson and wristed a shot past Ullmark at 5:06 of the third. The power-play goal was the first allowed by the Bruins’ league-leading penalty kill in seven games. In the process, Horvat extended his point streak to a career-high tying nine games, with 15 points (6G, 9A) over that span.

Nelson netted a power-play goal of his own at the 12:01 mark, corralling a Horvat rebound and burying it past a sprawling Ullmark to put the Isles up 4-3.

“We're scoring the goals. It's just a matter of keeping them out of the net right now,” Horvat said. It's no fault to Sorokin, he's played as well as he's played in his career and a lot of them he has no chance on, so it's up to us in front of them to get the job done.”