3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-1 to Lightning 

The New York Islanders fell 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, and are now 1-1-0 on the first two games of their three-game road trip.

Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal for the Islanders, but a three-point performance from Anthony Cirelli (2G, 1A), supported by goals from Darren Raddysh and Steven Stamkos, propelled the Lightning to their eighth win in their last nine games and extended their point streak to nine (8-0-1).

Semyon Varlamov had a strong performance with 36 saves - including a 19-save opening frame – in his third start in four games. Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his winning streak against the Isles with 27 saves in the win.

"He was outstanding in that first period," Head Coach Patrick Roy said of Varlamov. "He kept us in the game, we gave up a lot of chances. He didn’t face [many shots] in the second period and he gave us a chance to come back in the third."

The Islanders saw their record drop to 2-7-1 in their last 10 games and 1-1-0 on the road trip. They’ll go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday to round out their road trip. Philly (82 points) fell out of third place in the Metropolitan Division – and into the second wild card – with 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Washington Capitals (82 points) picked up a point in a 3-2 SO loss to the Boston Bruins to move into third in the Metro. Though tied in points with the Flyers, the Caps have played two fewer games.

The Detroit Red Wings (80 points), who stand between the Isles and Caps, earned a point in a 3-2 SO loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon.