3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3

DEFENSEMEN DIG DEEP SHORTHANDED:

The Islanders found themselves down two defensemen early in Friday’s game, as both Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho exited the game in the opening four minutes.

Pelech appeared to suffer an upper-body injury after being hit by Drake Batherson into the end boards two and a half minutes into the contest. Aho was hit by Rourke Chartier shortly after, sliding into the boards hard before heading back to the room just over three minutes into the game.

That meant big minutes for the Islanders four remaining defenseman, who carried the load for their injured teammates. Noah Dobson led the way with a career-high 31:05 TOI, shattering his previous high of 27:42 – set earlier this season also against Ottawa. Dobson’s 31:05 also marked the highest of any Islanders player since Andrew MacDonald logged 31:22 on Jan. 31, 2013.

“I guess that's why you work hard in the summer for situations like that,” Dobson said.

Alexander Romanov also logged 30 minutes for the first time in his career, skating 30:02. According to Islanders radio’s Greg Picker, Friday was the first time since Nov. 12, 2002 that two Islanders played over 30 minutes in a regulation game (Adrian Aucoin and Roman Hamrlik).

Ryan Pulock logged 28:47 in the win, while Scott Mayfield skated 26:19 as all four blueliners played a season high.

“It was an incredible effort,” Lambert said. “We knew real early on in the game, what we were up against… They tried to keep it as simple as possible and manage their ice time as much as possible. I thought [Assistant Coach] Doug Houda did a good job of making sure that they kept their shifts short as possible as well. It was an incredible effort by the four of them.”

Lambert did not have an update on Pelech or Aho’s status, but acknowledged the challenge of playing a back-to-back on Saturday when the Isles host the Philadelphia Flyers.