3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3

The New York Islanders were outmanned, but not outgunned on Friday night, skating to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators in a gutsy performance at Canadian Tire Centre.
Despite losing two defensemen – Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho – in the opening four minutes of Friday’s game, the Islanders dug deep and extended their winning streak to three games and their point streak to five games.
Kyle Palmieri (1G, 1A), Oliver Wahlstrom (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders, while Brock Nelson and Alexander Romanov each had a pair of assists. Drake Batherson scored a pair of goals for the Senators, while Tim Stuzle (1G, 1A) and Mathieu Joseph (2A) each had two-point games.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 28-of-31 in his first win since Nov. 2, while Anton Forsberg stopped 21 of 26 in the loss.
“When we weren't winning I said we were playing well and we felt as though the wins would start coming if we continued to play well,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “The challenge was not to get discouraged. And I thought our guys did a great job of that. They played hard every game and I thought tonight was no exception.”