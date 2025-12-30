With lots of ice: The Ice Misses the Magic!

From Jesus Lopez' desk | Deportes Vegas 1460 AM:

The spectacular genius of Jack Eichel and his gift for automatic connection with the puck:

For many of us, when we see a piano keyboard, we think of the music of the ice cream truck that drives through the streets of popular neighborhoods, but there are gifted people, humans with supernatural talent who, when they see the same keyboard, envision concerts, recitals, works of art in classical music like those of Bach, Beethoven, or Mozart. All of this is to put into context what happens with hockey geniuses like Jack Eichel.

The transformation that Jack Eichel undergoes when he makes contact with the puck is like flipping the switch on an electric generator; genius current takes over and is wired automatically on the ice. Generally, in the narration of a play in a hockey game, can sometimes be predictable, especially if the attacking line plays in a recurring way. As a commentator, one can anticipate the next move, even a couple of them, but not with Jack. When this genius takes the over puck, the only thing you expect is to see his next magic trick.

With him, it seems like he has magnetism in his stick because the puck simply never leaves him. Nor can we assume whether he will pass, increase his speed, or if, with a masterpiece of movement, he will leave his opponent with their belly button on their back, sprawled on the ice, unable to stop him.

There's no way to predict it, and his absence from the lineup is highly noticeable. That's right, players like Jack are indispensable to their teams if they want to be contenders in the league, and these geniuses are very rare in the NHL, and luckily for us, [Eichel] is a player for the Vegas Golden Knights.

In an anticipated match against New Jersey, the VGK lost in a shootout. A close and intense first period left the score at zero. In the third period, with only a few minutes remaining in the game, Pavel Dorofeyev (26 points, 15 goals and 11 assists) connected on a superb pass from Mark Stone (30 points, 9 goals and 21 assists) on a play initiated by Tomas Hertl (29 points, 15 goals and 14 assists), tying the score at one goal apiece and sending the game into a scoreless overtime. In the dramatic shootout, Dorofeyev, Stone, and Mitchell Marner were unable to beat the Devils' goaltender – who only needed Jesper Bratt's goal to secure two points for his team.

Saturday was the first of a doubleheader of games where the Golden Knights fell 6-3 against the Calgary Flames, a team they had already defeated twice, once in Calgary and once at home. This game marked the absence of Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore. With goals from Reilly Smith (10 points, 5 goals and 5 assists), Kaedan Korczak (9 points, 3 goals and 6 assists), and finally, in the third period with more determination than strategy, from captain Mark Stone's hand, the Golden Knights tried to find the inspiration that usually comes from their number 9. But an empty-net goal sealed the fate of the Golden Knights and extinguished their limited hopes.

The Vegas Golden Knights also fell short by a goal in Edmonton in a game that made one thing clear:

– But before I give my point of view –

The game against the Oilers was an uphill battle for the Golden Knights until the VGK finally found the back of the net thanks to Tomas Hertl, assisted by Marner on a play initiated by Noah Hanifin during a power play, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Again on a power play in the third period, Pavel Dorofeyev and then Mitch Marner brought them even closer to tying the game, but with over 14 minutes left on the clock and limited offensive space, the Oilers put up a fierce defense that prevented the equalizer. The defeat was sealed in Alberta, their second loss on this trip to Canada.

– Getting back to my point, what was demonstrated is that the Vegas Golden Knights have never been a one-man team – but they have always had players who allow the entire team to play well, and that's the magic that's been missing without Jack Eichel.

Although a flash of talent from half the Golden Knights roster against San Jose gave the impression that everything is figured out in the Pacific Division, the biggest rival for a high-octane team is injuries. In a long season full of carefully balanced passion and risk, it's critical that fresh legs in the locker room like Braeden Bowman, Cole Reinhardt, and Jeremy Lauzon (to name a few) seize the opportunity presented to them. With 45 points in the standings and a tough battle at the top of the Western Conference, they've done fantastically – even though the responsibility is vast as the sea.

The last two games at The Fortress T-Mobile Arena during the winter break have reflected a frustrating reality in front of the opposing net: the opportunities are there and they are truly significant, but so are the injuries.

After two losses, and with Jack Eichel finally back on the ice at City National Arena in that famous red practice jersey – the Vegas Golden Knights' comeback has begun, both on and off the ice.

Read you next time.