Vegas Overcomes Minnesota, 3-2 in Game 6; Golden Knights Win Series, 4-2

Shea Theodore, Jack Eichel, and Mark Stone each scored as the Vegas Golden Knights skated to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Vegas wins the series, 4-2.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Just 3:30 into the first period, Theodore gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead with his second power-play goal of the postseason. Ryan Hartman scored in the closing seconds of the first period to pull the Minnesota Wild even before the intermission. Late in the second period, Eichel buried the go-ahead goal on a breakaway for his first goal of the series. Stone put the Golden Knights up 3-1 as he cashed in from the front of the net with 3:58 to play in regulation. The Wild answered just 31 seconds later to get back within one late in the game. Adin Hill stopped 29-of-31 shots to earn his 16th postseason career win with Vegas as the Golden Knights won Game 6, 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel (1G, 1A) notched his first goal this postseason.

Shea Theodore: Theodore (1G, 1A) opened the scoring for Vegas in his 100th postseason appearance as a Golden Knight.

Mark Stone: Stone (1G, 1A) recorded the game-winning goal in the win.

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson assisted on Theodore’s goal for his first career postseason point.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb (2A) assisted on both Stone and Eichel’s goals.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel (1G, 1A) tallied a goal and recorded his second consecutive multi-point performance. He has contributed to 16 go-ahead goals for the Golden Knights in the playoffs (3-13—16), trailing only Mark Stone, who leads the team with 28 (10-18—28).

Since their inaugural season in 2017-18, the Golden Knights have reached the Second Round for the fifth time and have earned 12 series victories—second only to the Lightning’s 13 over that span.

With a 12-5 all-time series record (.706), the Golden Knights hold the highest series winning percentage of any team in NHL history.

Mark Stone became the second Golden Knights player to score multiple series-clinching goals with the franchise.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights look to host Games 1 and 2 of the second-round series against the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings series at T-Mobile Arena. Time and schedule is still TBD.