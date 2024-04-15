Vegas Golden Knights Unveil LosVGK Mural

Artwork at Casa Don Juan in Arts District celebrates the team's connection to the Hispanic and Latino community

LosVGK-Mural_zk_2024-04-15_025
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (April 15, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled today, April 15, a new LosVGK mural behind the Casa Don Juan restaurant in the city’s Art District. The project celebrates the team’s connection to its Hispanic and Latino fanbase and is the latest effort of the LosVGK brand that was introduced in October. The event was part of the team's Fan Appreciation Week.

“This mural and its location capture perfectly the significance of art and food in Hispanic and Latino culture,” said Vegas Golden Knights President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. “The Vegas Golden Knights are proud to play a significant part in the culture of the Hispanic and Latino community in our city. We thank the artists for their efforts in portraying that.”

The mural features Chance in his purple Hispanic Heritage jersey, the Stanley Cup and a ¡Vamos Knights! call out. The background is inspired by elements of the LosVGK logo, including the Sugar Skull Knights helmet and florals inspired by Latin colors, textile patterns, the Marigold flower and the Sol de Mayo.

“The artists did a wonderful job capturing the essence of the Vegas Golden Knights, with a distinct Latin flair,” said Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach Benjamin Thomas. “We are grateful for their time and talents, and appreciate Casa Don Juan for the space and the warm welcome today as we continue to celebrate Fan Appreciation Week.”

The mural was designed and painted by a team of local artists organized by Graffiti Park Foundation and led by Anthony Ortega, who works under the name E.Q.L.D. (Instagram at @EQLD_Creations). Vegas Golden Knights Graphic Designer Stephanie Suominen designed the LosVGK logo and added to the mural. Other contributing artists included “Loonie Wolfe”, “Minkser”, “Fuze”, Sara Godbout, Justin Garcia and Cody Garcia. Graffiti Park Foundation, under the leadership of co-founders Daniel Bulgatz and Daniel Maloney, has partnered with other Southern Nevada organizations like the Clark County School District and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) to create inspirational murals around the area.

Casa Don Juan celebrated the occasion with an outdoor taco stand and a special offer inside of a free margarita with the purchase of any entrée all day today.

Fans attending Tuesday’s Golden Knights game against Chicago can receive a free print of the mural when they register to receive LosVGK email newsletters on the concourse behind Sections 11 and 12, while supplies last.

LosVGK-Mural_zk_2024-04-15_018

