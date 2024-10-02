Vegas Golden Knights Launch New Mobile App Developed by Everi

VEGAS (October 2, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 2, the launch of the new Official Vegas Golden Knights mobile app, providing fans a one-stop destination for tickets, team news, arena information and more. The app was developed by Las Vegas-based company Everi, which becomes the Official Mobile Application Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team’s new mobile app is now available in the App Store (Google Play coming soon). Fans can find more information here.

The first ever native app for VGK fans will allow the entire Realm to access their tickets for all home games as well as reviewing stats, standings, news and team specific content. Golden Knights fans will be able to use the app to access KnightTime+, where they can stream games and other exclusive content.

“Our fans will love this all-in-one app that will serve them well, whether at T-Mobile Arena, streaming our games or looking ahead to the next battle,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We appreciate the partnership with another Vegas Born company in Everi and look forward to the continued growth of this platform moving forward.”

Additional mobile features include access to T-Mobile Arena venue maps, a daily VGK word game and the capability for fans to make in-app predictions on game results, scoring, and stars of the game before the puck drops on game days. The Official VGK Mobile App will also serve as a ticket hub, allowing fans to purchase, access or transfer game tickets.

The app utilizes Venuetize, Everi’s leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality and entertainment industries.

“Given the team’s incredible success on the ice and in delivering a world-class experience in-venue for fans, VGK mobile app users expect those great entertainment experiences to extend to their personal devices,” said Darren Simmons, Everi’s Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader.

The Official VGK Mobile app will have updates in the future that will continue to enhance the fan experience at The Fortress and beyond, including the ability to conduct cashless transactions and redemption of Season Ticket Member benefits for food and beverage and retail merchandise at T-Mobile Arena, as well as The Arsenal and The Livery team stores. Fans will also have access to exclusive offers from Official Partners of the Vegas Golden Knights within the app.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.comand follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT EVERI

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com.