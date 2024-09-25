VGK Unveil 'Road to Puck Drop' Scavenger Hunt, Presented by Naqvi Injury Law

VEGAS (September 25, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 25, the Road to Puck Drop scavenger hunt presented by Naqvi Injury Law, which will invite fans to actively participate and find exclusive prizes at hidden locations around the Las Vegas Valley in celebration of the start of the 2024-25 NHL season. The scavenger hunt will run from October 2-7 culminating with a grand prize of $25,000 provided by Naqvi Injury Law.

Participants will find clues for 24 prize locations on social media channels for VGK (@GoldenKnights on X and @vegasgoldenknights on Instagram) and Naqvi Injury Law (@naqviinjurylaw on X and Instagram). Prizes will include Golden Knights game-used merchandise, along with unique experiences and prize packs from local partners including AXS, Allegiant, Atomic Golf, Barry’s Downtown Prime, Credit One Bank, Green Valley Grocery, Pinkbox Doughnuts, Raising Cane’s, Stadium Swim, Tiger Lily Floral and WOW Carwash. In total, more than $35,000 worth of prizes will be available.

More information on locations, prizing and winners, including official rules, can be found at: https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/fans/scavenger-hunt.

“The Road to Puck Drop scavenger hunt is a fun, interactive way for us to celebrate the start of the season with our fans,” said Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi. “It’s also a great chance for us to interact with all corners of Southern Nevada that support the Golden Knights.”

“There is no greater city than Las Vegas, and no greater team in the NHL than the Golden Knights,” said Farhan Naqvi, founder and managing attorney of Naqvi Injury Law. “They have consistently represented our city with dedication and honor. The Road To Puck Drop is our way of thanking the fans with a fun way to experience the city and win some money!”

