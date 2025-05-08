Morning Skate Report: May 8, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the series against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of their second-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights own a record of 10-7 all-time in Game 2 of a postseason series.

Vegas has a 7-6 record when playing a Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Mark Stone extended his lead as the active franchise postseason point leader with 70 points (36G, 24A) in 82 GP. Stone needs six postseason points to take the top spot as postseason point leader overall in franchise history.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

All fans at Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by Ghost Energy. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. PT | Rogers Place

Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT | Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 4-2, in Game 1 of the second round against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone scored two goals in the first nine minutes of the opening frame to put Vegas up 2-0. Edmonton followed it up with four unanswered goals to take the 4-2 win and the first game of the series.