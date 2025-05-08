Morning Skate Report: May 8, 2025

Golden Knights look for their first win of the second round on Thursday

By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the series against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of their second-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: ESPN
Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
The Golden Knights own a record of 10-7 all-time in Game 2 of a postseason series.

Vegas has a 7-6 record when playing a Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Mark Stone extended his lead as the active franchise postseason point leader with 70 points (36G, 24A) in 82 GP. Stone needs six postseason points to take the top spot as postseason point leader overall in franchise history.

FAN ACTIVATIONS
SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times Pacific
Game 1: Edmonton Oilers 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. PT | Rogers Place
Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT | Rogers Place
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights fell, 4-2, in Game 1 of the second round against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone scored two goals in the first nine minutes of the opening frame to put Vegas up 2-0. Edmonton followed it up with four unanswered goals to take the 4-2 win and the first game of the series.

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped Game 1 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, 4-2, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Edmonton leads the series, 1-0.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS
Mark Stone – 6 points (4G, 2A)
Jack Eichel – 6 points (1G, 5A)
Tomas Hertl – 5 points (3G, 2A)
Shea Theodore – 5 points (2G, 3A)

EDMONTON SCORING LEADERS
Connor McDavid – 13 points (2G, 11A)
Leon Draisaitl – 12 points (4G, 8A)
Evan Bouchard – 9 points (4G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS
2 – With two goals in the first period of Game 1, Stone tied Brett Howden for most goals in a single period by a Golden Knight in the 2025 postseason. This marks Stone’s third multi-goal playoff period with Vegas, the most in franchise history.

10 – With the opening goal in the first period, Stone became the first player in franchise history with 10 career power-play goals in the postseason.

36 – Stone is tied for first in Golden Knights history with 36 postseason goals.

42 – The Golden Knights tied a 2025 postseason high by recording 42 hits in Tuesday’s contest.

100 – With an assist in Game 1, Jack Eichel became the first player in franchise history to reach 100 points in a season, including the regular season and playoffs.

AROUND THE NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (Edmonton leads, 1-0)
Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars (Dallas leads, 1-0)

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina leads, 1-0)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers (Toronto leads, 2-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME
Full 60: After scoring two quick goals in the first period of Game 1 on Tuesday, the Golden Knights couldn’t find the back of the net for the rest of the game and allowed four unanswered goals. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated the team didn’t elevate their game or do enough in the third period to get it to go Vegas’ way. In order to get the win, the Golden Knights need to play the full sixty minutes all the way through.

Best-of-Seven: With an unwanted result on Tuesday, the Golden Knights understand that the winner of Game 1 doesn’t take the series. Players like Noah Hanifin and Brandon Saad spoke on how the team remains focused on improving their performance following each game of the series to bring a better game each night.

