Golden Knights Secure 5-2 Win Against Utah

The Vegas Golden Knights topped the Utah Hockey Club, 5-2, in their third game of the 2024-25 preseason on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNThe Golden Knights fell into a two-goal deficit early in the second period, but goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jack Eichel brought Vegas back to even heading into the third period. In the third, Pavel Dorofeyev netted one from the slot for the eventual game-winner and Keegan Kolesar followed up with a goal of his own just 29 seconds later. Ivan Barbashev added a late goal as Vegas took the 5-2 win.

PRESEASON SCHEDULESunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

ATTENDANCE: 17,561

LOOKING AHEADVegas will face the Colorado Avalanche in a preseason contest on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. PT at Ball Arena. Watch on TNT, TruTV, and MAX or listen along on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.