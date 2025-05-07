VGK's Sheri Hudspeth Helps Grow Hockey Worldwide at IIHF Women's Worlds Leadership Summit in Czechia

The Vegas Golden Knights have exceeded expectations when it comes to their worldwide reach and support across the globe since joining the NHL in 2017. Between fans tuning into Golden Knights games from every continent to departments within the organization travelling to different countries including Mexico and Austria over the years.

In April, Sheri Hudspeth, Director of Youth Hockey Programs and Fan Development, travelled to Tabor, Czechia to speak at the 2025 Women’s Worlds Player Leadership Summit for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The summit was in correspondence to the Women’s World Championships also taking place in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia.

Hudspeth was invited by IIHF Women’s Program Manager, Blanka Szentagotai, to speak at the summit to present on being a woman working in hockey and to attend the launch of HER Coaching Network, a platform to connect female coaches around the world. The seminar was a day and a half long to encompass a wide range of topics all circled around helping the participants become future leaders they have the potential for. Szentagotai put on an empowering event that left attendees confident that there is a place for them in the hockey world.

“It was an incredible opportunity to speak to players from 51 countries about working for the Vegas Golden Knights,” Hudspeth said. “If we can help foster growth of these leaders into future prominent roles, we will have more women working in hockey, and more women working to grow the game. The future is bright for these players. There are a lot more opportunities now than there has ever been.”

Hudspeth’s presentation covered the diverse selection of opportunities available to work in hockey. Her purpose was to educate the attendees on all the various jobs that exist in the Golden Knights organization, and similarly, other teams across the NHL. There is more out there than just playing or officiating hockey. Hudspeth wanted to show what that looks like, how players can apply their career to a role off the ice, and what each specific department is responsible for within a sports organization. Growing the knowledge of Golden Knights hockey worldwide is a key component to the elements of The VGK Way.

“It’s more than just a game. Hockey teaches life skills, creates lifetime friendships, and brings people together. We saw that in the passion of the Czechia fans and the energy the home fans brought to every game,” Hudspeth said. “The World Championships is the premier international tournament for men’s and women’s hockey ice hockey. It is important to showcase each country’s talent, who is gaining ground on their development, and to celebrate the nation’s success through the championship.”

The leadership summit took place alongside the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championships. While the purpose of the summit was to educate the next generation of female leaders to collaborate, connect, and showcase women’s hockey on a global stage, the summit and tournament showed that it is in fact possible to work in hockey.

In March, the Golden Knights announced the return of the Bauer Empowered hockey program in Las Vegas. Two athletes, Laila Edwards and Caroline Harvey, who work closely with the Golden Knights and Bauer, played for Team USA at the World Championships. Hudspeth had the opportunity to watch them win a gold medal and see their growth as players.