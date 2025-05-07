Oilers Score Four Straight to Take Game 1 from Golden Knights, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped Game 1 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, 4-2, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Edmonton leads the series, 1-0.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mark Stone lit the lamp first with a power-play goal just 2:17 into the contest. Stone extended the Vegas lead midway through the frame by converting on a feed from Jack Eichel to put the Golden Knights up by a pair. With less than four minutes to go in the frame, Corey Perry finished off a play in front of the net to get the Oilers on the board. The second period passed without a goal form either side as Adin Hill turned aside all 12 shots he faced in the middle stanza. Leon Draisaitl tied the game less than a minute into the third period before Zach Hyman and Connor Brown each found the back of the net in the final 3:02 to lift Edmonton to the 4-2 win in Game 1.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 4: Monday, May 12 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

ATTENDANCE: 18,111

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas and Edmonton gear up for Game 2 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Get ready for the matchup with the VGK Pregame Show on Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m. Catch the game on ESPN or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.